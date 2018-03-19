Senior 'Superman': 90-year-old blitzes world record holder

🚨🚨 World Record Alert! 🚨 🚨



100-year-old Orville Rogers (lane 2) set a new age group record in the men's 60m in 19.13 at USATF Masters Indoor Championships! #USATFmasterstrack pic.twitter.com/A3QuZz1iPZ — USATF (@usatf) March 17, 2018

EVER dreamt of leaving a world record holder in your dust as you power towards the finish line?

Well, 90-year-old runner Edward Cox made the seemingly impossible a reality after sprinting away from the field in the 60m at the USATF Masters Indoor Championships in Dallas, Texas.

In footage of the race, Cox, in lane five and wearing the green singlet, blasts out of the blocks and absolutely torches his rivals to win by a time of 11.73 seconds.

It seemed like an eternity before his closest competitors - a close battle for second - crossed the finish line.

Even further back, another great story was unfolding as 100-year-old Orville Rogers broke the world record for his age with a time of 19.13.

Rogers - who owns records in the 400m, the mile, and is part of world record relay teams - added to his mind-boggling accomplishments despite coming in last and having to watch Cox sprint off into the distance!

The shock of witnessing a world champion being absolutely dropped mid-race is a product of the USATF condensing multiple races by running different age-groups in the same race.

So there you have it. Rogers grabs another historic moment and Cox gets to say he blitzed a world record holder.