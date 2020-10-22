Menu
A rendering of the Platypus Park development in Goonellabah. Credit: Green Magic Homes.
News

90 hobbit homes slated for mystery G’bah development

Adam Daunt
22nd Oct 2020 8:00 AM
Premium Content

LIVING in a house carved into a hillside is usually the dream of Lord of the Rings super fans but now that dream is coming to the Northern Rivers.

For those wanting to stay in the shire of Lismore and avoid travelling to Mordor, there is Platypus Park.

Situated in Goonellabah, these homes are 'earth-covered' and according to the Green Magic Homes website, this development "sets a new benchmark for style, liveability and uniqueness."

The homes are two, three or four-bedroom homes which are extensively waterproofed before being 'earth-covered'.

According to the builders, having a home covered by foliage and dirt has unique benefits including 75 per cent reduction in the cost of heating or cooling the home.

The homes are marketed towards "those whose beliefs are focused on making the smallest footprint on the planet possible," allowing them to integrate into a nature-based lifestyle.

 

An inside rendering of a home in the Platypus Park development. CREDIT: Green Magic Homes.
Key to the plan is the master plan's idea to have several greenhouses positioned within the development to promote sustainable living.

The development will likely come at a fair cost though with the development's website purporting "Platypus Park represents an attractive, affordable option for cashed-up buyers drawn to the area's value for money, strong rental returns."

To see more about Lismore's mysterious development, see www.platypus-park.com.au.

Lismore Northern Star

