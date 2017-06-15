News

9 yo Byron boy treks to Everest Base Camp

JASMINE BURKE
| 14th Jun 2017 11:00 AM
9 yo Finn from Byron Shire trekking to Mt Everest base camp
9 yo Finn from Byron Shire trekking to Mt Everest base camp

Mount Everest Base Camp is no small feat for children, but nine-year-old Byron Shire Local, Finn Marshall-Rosato proved "kids can do it”.

Finn is one of the youngest Australians to successfully trek to the camp, and one of the few who carried their own equipment.

Finn said carrying his own bag was "torturous”.

"It made everything a lot harder. But I really wanted to do it to prove to myself that I could and show that kids can do it,” Finn said.

9 yo Finn from Byron Shire at Mt Everest base camp
9 yo Finn from Byron Shire at Mt Everest base camp

While other children have reached base-camp many of theses have ridden there on horse-back with porters to carry their bags.

"The Sherpas called me 'strong boy' and the trekkers called my dad 'super cool dad'.”

Recently returned, Finn and his father Mikey set off to Nepal in early May and trekked through the Khumbu Region of the Himalayas for 27 days.

In addition to completing the 120km round trek, they summited two other mountains in the region, 'Kala Pattar' at 5,643m (18,514 ft) and 'Chukhung Ri' at 5,550m (18,209 ft).

Children under the age of ten are not required to register for a Everest trekking permit so there is no data on how many attempt it.

"Nearly everyone else had porters and guides but we did it on our own. When you are on your own you see so many animals. We were really lucky and saw Himalayan Pikas, lots of enormous Lammergeier birds and a Red Panda which are on the endangered species list,” Finn said.

Since his return Finn has started fund-raising to help the two communities closest to his heart and will donate half of what he raises to the The Sherpa Foundation in Nepal and half to Mullumbimby Community Centre where he lives.

"After the recent floods here we got stuck behind a landslide for a week and then it was cleared for us. We are really lucky and I would like to help some of the people I have met who are not so lucky,” he said.

"Lots of people in the Himalayas are still trying to fix things from the massive earthquake in 2014 ... my next door neighbours in Main Arm had their house fall off its stumps during the cyclone and had nowhere to live so I would like to help (these) people.”

Finn now wants to climb three other Himalayan peaks all above 20000ft but said he will have to save a lot of pocket money to save up to climb them.

Donations can be made to Finns fundraiser at www.chuffed.org/project/finns-fundraiser or visit 'Made in Mullum' at 24 Burringbar Street, Mullumbimby on Saturday June 17 where he will be manning his fund-raising stall.

Topics:  byron shire everest base camp fundraising northern rivers community

