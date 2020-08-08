Menu
There have been 9 new cases of coronavirus in New South Wales up to 8pm on Friday night, and patrons of a bar have been urged to isolate immediately.
News

Nine new COVID cases found in NSW

by Hannah Moore
8th Aug 2020 11:42 AM

There have been nine new cases of coronavirus diagnosed in NSW up to 8pm on Friday night.

Of these, three are still under investigation with no known source, and two of these patients are close contacts of each other.

Four were locally acquired and close contacts of known cases, and just two were returned travellers in hotel quarantine.

"One of today's cases is a student of Tangara School for Girls in Cherrybrook" Deputy Chief Health Officer Jeremy McAnulty said on Saturday.

"The school has been closed for cleaning and contact tracing is continuing. The source of infection is under investigation."

The number comes as patrons of Burrow Bar, in the Sydney CBD, on Saturday August 1 are ordered into two-weeks isolation, starting immediately.

"If you attended for two hours or more between 9.45pm-midnight, you should get tested, and isolate until August 15, even if the test is negative," a statement from NSW Health read.

"If symptoms develop, get tested again."

There are currently 107 COVID-19 cases being treated by NSW Health.

Nine patients are in intensive care, and six of these are ventilated.

coronavirus health

