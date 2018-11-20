85yo’s Instagram account is utterly adorable

David Cyril has been documenting his meals and weight loss journey on Instagram.

David Cyril's Instagram account is just the kind of joyful lift we need this Monday.

The 85-year-old from Lancashire in the UK has been documenting his weight loss journey on Instagram.

Mr Cyril has been keen to lose weight and live a healthier life since suffering a heart attack.

It all started when his daughter posted a picture of her dad to Instagram, detailing the fact that they were both embarking on a weight loss plan.

After the post was flooded with supportive comments, Mr Cyril decided to start his own account.

Spectacularly, he has since amassed more than 96,000 followers.

It's Mr Cyril's cheerful face and positivity that seems to have won people over. He also offers encouragement to his followers and encourages kindness and generosity.

His goal is to be healthy enough to walk his youngest daughter down the aisle when she marries.

Every day he posts pictures of his meals, along with updates on his weight loss, family days out, and general life activities.

Like getting a haircut.

His meals range from plates of fruit to winter stews and the occasional sweet treat.

At his local Slimming World group, Mr Cyril was voted Mr Sleek 2018 and has lost 6kg all up. He has 19kg left to lose on his plan.

He appeared on the Today show recently to discuss his weight loss journey.

"I've never thought I'd get this far. It's overwhelming. I can't believe it myself" he said.

"I used to eat a lot of fried things. I like big breakfasts, I've cut that out now."

He plans to celebrate his 86th birthday with a "cheat day" at his local Chinese restaurant.