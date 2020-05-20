Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The Ballina Outrigger Canoe Club is one of the sports groups benefited in the latest round of grants by NSW Sport.
The Ballina Outrigger Canoe Club is one of the sports groups benefited in the latest round of grants by NSW Sport.
News

$77K in sports grants announced

Javier Encalada
20th May 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE first 17 sports clubs benefited by the NSW Government’s Local Sports Grant Program latest round of funding in Northern NSW has been announced.

Tamara Smith MP, Member for Ballina announced $77.5k in funding for 17 clubs in the

Ballina electorate.

“While we all acknowledge that the health of our community has been the top priority over the past few months it is fair to say that not being able to play team sports has been hard,

particularly for young people, and it’s been hard on the volunteers who keep those sporting

clubs going.” Ms Smith said.

“I’m particularly pleased to support Byron Bay Football club’s project to increase the

participation of girls in sport through the Girls Miniroos Football Carnival.

“The Ballina Netball Association Umpires will now be able to undertake important training,

development and mentoring through Netball NSW.

“This funding will support the Alstonville Amateur Swimming club to participate in regional

and higher-level meets.” Ms Smith added.

Ballina electorate – Local Sport Grant Program Successful Applicants

  • Northern Rivers Outrigger Canoe Club Inc – Paddles, safety equipment, new boats: $8,033

READ MORE: Canoe club can’t believe how fast police resolved theft

  • Richmond River Sailing Club – Training boats: $5,000
  • Alstonville Football Club Inc – Coaching certificates for Alstonville coaches: $2,000
  • Byron Bay Football Club – Girls Only Football Carnival: $5,000
  • Byron Bay Football Club – FFA C License course for SAP and high performance coaches: $2,000
  • Northern Rivers Dirty Wheels Mountain Bike Club Inc – NRDW L0 Coaching Development Program: $2,000
  • Ballina Netball Association – Umpire and umpire mentor development: $800
  • Alstonville Amateur Swimming Team – Travel Assistance: $5,000
  • Mullumbimby Brunswick Valley Football Club – Uniforms and equipment for football inclusion program: $4,125
  • Mullumbimby Brunswick Valley Football Club – Subsidised registration fees for

players with special needs: $5,000

  • Wollongbar Alstonville Rugby Club Inc – Subsidies costs for junior rugby

players to attend a regional carnival and national training Camp 2020: $5,000

  • Mullumbimby Tennis Association Inc – Mullumbimby Tennis Club wheelchair access ramp repairs: $3,897
  • Ballina Petanque Club Inc – Additional piste (playing area): $10,000
  • Wollongbar Warriors: Sports access and equipment founding project $3,455
  • Ballina Outrigger Canoe Club Inc – To do a canoe for two: $4,400
  • Ballina Hockey Club – Safety netting behind goal areas: $6,865
  • Byron Bay Basketball Association Inc – Support for under 14 girls representative team:

$5,000.

ballina mp tamara smith local sport grant program northern rivers community news northern rivers sport nsw office of sport
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Regional travel restrictions lifted in NSW

        premium_icon Regional travel restrictions lifted in NSW

        Travel Premier Gladys Berejiklian has announced when travel to regional parts of the state will be allowed again - and you can even get a beer from the deputy premier.

        VOTE: Byron residents decide on region’s top hairdresser

        premium_icon VOTE: Byron residents decide on region’s top hairdresser

        Fashion & Beauty THIS is your chance to vote to the best stylist in the shire.

        Walker facing ban after wild kick in Casino street fight

        premium_icon Walker facing ban after wild kick in Casino street fight

        News NORTHERN Rivers NRL star is awaiting a possible fine and suspension after street...

        WATER SECURITY: New dam one option on the table

        premium_icon WATER SECURITY: New dam one option on the table

        News A NEW $36M pipeline will deliver water to a growing coastal region, but will there...