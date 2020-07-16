Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

700m border wall erected to stop illegal tourists

by Greg Stolz
16th Jul 2020 1:21 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 700m border wall is being erected at Coolangatta to stop rat-runners sneaking into Queensland.

Frustrates police have called for the wall after problems with motorists driving around plastic barriers on a Coolangatta backstreet that leads into Tweed Heads.

The water barricade wall running almost the length of Dixon St is being erected today by the Gold Coast City Council.

It follows problems with mainly border residents, including Tweed Heads Hospital visitors, skirting the border blockade.

Traffic cones on Dixon St Coolangatta where the border wall will be erected. Picture: Greg Stolz
Traffic cones on Dixon St Coolangatta where the border wall will be erected. Picture: Greg Stolz

Police say motorists have been driving over an embankment next to the closed roundabout at the intersection of Dixon and Florence streets to illegally enter Queensland.

The problem has increased after the Sydney local government areas of Liverpool and Campbelltown were declared COVID hotspots on Tuesday, leading to delays of up to two hours at the border checkpoints.

The border wall will run 700m long in Coolangatta. Picture: Greg Stolz
The border wall will run 700m long in Coolangatta. Picture: Greg Stolz

Police are now pulling over and checking every NSW-registered vehicles.

Police are patrolling Dixon St to stop the rat-runners until the border wall is erected.

Originally published as 700m border wall erected to stop illegal tourists sneaking in

More Stories

border closure coronavirus editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Your new digital edition of The Northern Star has arrived

        premium_icon Your new digital edition of The Northern Star has arrived

        News A NEW and exciting addition has arrived on our homepage, jam-packed with lots of great features.

        ‘Not happy at all’: Tweed’s border blow-up

        premium_icon ‘Not happy at all’: Tweed’s border blow-up

        News Furious locals take aim at interstate visitors flooding area

        'Not too late': NRRRL says clubs who left can come back

        premium_icon 'Not too late': NRRRL says clubs who left can come back

        Rugby League PLAYERS, match officials, clubs and fans are thrilled the Northern Rivers Regional...

        REVEALED: House price data for every Northern Rivers suburb

        premium_icon REVEALED: House price data for every Northern Rivers suburb

        News NEW data has revealed the median house prices over the past 12 months.