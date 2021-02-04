Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police have pounced on two properties uncovering latest model luxury cars worth more than $700k, but they claim a whole lot more was found in another vehicle.
Police have pounced on two properties uncovering latest model luxury cars worth more than $700k, but they claim a whole lot more was found in another vehicle.
Crime

$700k luxury cars and $1.6m cash seized in raids

by Chris Clarke
4th Feb 2021 5:43 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

MORE than $700,000 in luxury cars has been seized during a police raid on a Gold Coast property.

The Gold Coast Major and Organised Crime Squad searched a home an address at Bundall on Thursday morning where they uncovered three luxury vehicles, including a 2020 RS6 valued at $260,000 and a 2019 BMW X7 valued at $160,000.

At a separate business at Burleigh Heads, police also located and seized a 2020 Audi RSQ8 valued at $290,000.

Detectives have seized three luxury vehicles including a RS6 valued at $260,000 and a BMW X7 valued at $160,000 during the execution of a search warrant at Bundall residence today.
Detectives have seized three luxury vehicles including a RS6 valued at $260,000 and a BMW X7 valued at $160,000 during the execution of a search warrant at Bundall residence today.

Police will allege the three vehicles are proceeds of crime.

Officers subsequently arrested and charged a 33-year-old Bundall man with money laundering, unlawful possession of firearms, possess dangerous drugs and contravene order for access information.

Gold Coast detectives have been investigating since a search warrant was executed at Bundall on September 30 last year.

Man being arrested over luxury car thefts. Picture: Channel 7
Man being arrested over luxury car thefts. Picture: Channel 7


It will be alleged the man was intercepted and located with $290,000 which led officers to conduct further searches.

It will further be alleged $1.6 million in cash and two firearms were located in a parked vehicle on the street outside his address.

Detectives have seized three luxury vehicles including a RS6 valued at $260,000 and a BMW X7 valued at $160,000 during the execution of a search warrant at Bundall residence today.
Detectives have seized three luxury vehicles including a RS6 valued at $260,000 and a BMW X7 valued at $160,000 during the execution of a search warrant at Bundall residence today.

South East Region MOCS Detective Inspector Craig McGrath said police took a tough stance on this type of crime.

"We will continue to investigate and prosecute individuals and groups involved in serious organised crime," Detective Inspector McGrath said.

"We have a strong investigative focus to work with our partner agencies and to identify and seize the proceeds of crime, including cash and assets."

Further arrests are expected and anyone with information is requested to contact Crime Stoppers.

The man will appear in the Southport Magistrates Court on February 17.

Originally published as $700k luxury cars, $1.6m cash seized in raids

crime police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Incredible effort to save turtle after shark attack

        Premium Content Incredible effort to save turtle after shark attack

        News A run-in with a shark left this green sea turtle with major injuries. And, sadly, that wasn’t her only problem.

        It’s moved at snail’s pace, but Byron bypass set to open

        Premium Content It’s moved at snail’s pace, but Byron bypass set to open

        News There have been protests, rare snails and work to placate residents

        Byron company hopes to engage in cannabis oil trials

        Premium Content Byron company hopes to engage in cannabis oil trials

        Health Low-dose oils approved for pharmacy sale but they don't exist yet

        Stealth fighter cleared for flights over Evans Head

        Premium Content Stealth fighter cleared for flights over Evans Head

        News Low level flying will be a part of training exercises in the region