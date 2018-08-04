Menu
Login
Patient records from the Women’s and Children’s Hospital were exposed online until the breach was discovered and closed on Friday night.
Patient records from the Women’s and Children’s Hospital were exposed online until the breach was discovered and closed on Friday night.
Breaking

7000 hospital patient records exposed online

4th Aug 2018 2:19 PM

MORE than 7000 Women's and Children's Hospital patients records were exposed online in a huge data bungle.

The information was contained within an academic presentation on childhood infections posted to the hospital website in 2005. It was removed from the hospital site in 2016, but had also been uploaded to two external document sharing sites.

"It contained embedded data with the names, date of birth and test results for around 7,200 pathology tests taken between 1996 and 2005," executive director of corporate services Phil Robinson said.

"Because the author did not remove the source data in the presentation it was able to be accessed online.

"The test results related to patients who were treated at the WCH for respiratory infection,gastro or whooping cough, all of which are childhood infections."

He said there was no suggestion that any SA Health patient records or information system had

been breached.

The document sharing sites are dokumen.tips and its affiliate docslide.com.br.

The presentation was also uploaded to four other file sharing sites, but not with the embedded patient data.

"Our IT security team advise that the risk of anyone discovering the embedded information within the presentation is extremely low," Mr Robinson said.

"Once we were alerted to the error late Wednesday afternoon, we identified the nature of the information and contacted the website administrators who removed the presentation containing the data by Thursday afternoon.

"However, because the data was stored in a cache, it wasn't completely removed from the internet until late last night."

Mr Robinson apologised for the error, which came to light after a consumer complaint to the Health and Community Services Complaints Commissioner.

Anyone with concerns can call an information line on 8155 5654.

editors picks exposed online paitent records womens and childrens hospital

Top Stories

    Steve Irwin sails in friendly seas

    Steve Irwin sails in friendly seas

    News SEA Shepard vessel the Steve Irwin called in at Byron on its way up to protest against the proposed Adani Coalmine in Queensland.

    Droning on about vital air safety

    Droning on about vital air safety

    News Dangerous drone operation

    Volunteers the heart and soul of festival

    Volunteers the heart and soul of festival

    News Volunteers make the Byron Writers Festival go round

    Tyalgum's Festival of Heart

    Tyalgum's Festival of Heart

    News Tyalgum Hearts Festival is coming up.

    Local Partners