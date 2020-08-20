7 top treats to buy from the region’s best bakery

ARE you looking for the tastiest treats available on the Northern Rivers?

Our readers tell us you will find them at Henry’s Bakery Cafe in Lismore.

Among the many nominated bakeries, Steve’s Cake Shop in Lismore, Nimbin Bakery and Country Crumbs Bakery in Casino were also favourites.

What makes Henry’s go good though?

Readers said the lamingtons were fantastic, as were the Portuguese tarts and the chicken caesar rolls.

But owner Michael Lawson said it’s sourdough bread that flies off the shelves, with more than 2000 loaves sold last month.

Sourdough bread from Henry's Bakery Cafe.

As well as sourdough, Mr Lawson offers the six more items that keep customers coming back for more:

Sour dough – and there are many varieties to choose from – white, lite rye, grain and caraway. What makes them so special? Mr Lawson said it’s because they are all made from single origin flour.

Pies – the most popular is the plain meat pie, but there’s nothing plain about Henry’s offering of this Aussie favourite.

French vanilla slice from Henry's Bakery Cafe in Lismore.

French vanilla slice – fans of this custard pastry will not be disappointed with the towering version on offer at Henry’s.

Lamingtons – another Aussie staple has made the list, and Mr Lawson said they are always popular.

Gluten-free options – alongside the traditional favourites, you’ll find gluten-free options, such as the flourless chocolate cake. So delicious, you will not feel like you’ve missed out on a thing.

Croissants and Danish – from plain to asparagus and chicken, there are many to choose from … my personal favourite, the almond croissant … hmmm.

Petit fours – can’t decide what cake to get? These little morsels let you taste a bit of everything. Here you’ll find mini cheesecakes, chocolate, custard and fruit tarts. And if you are especially lucky, the tiramisu slice … to die for. Henry’s staff served up around 4000 of these little morsels last month.

Petit fours from Sourdough bread from Henry's Bakery Cafe in Lismore.

Mr Lawson was all smiles when he heard his bakery had attracted the most votes in The Northern Star’s poll.

He said independent artisan bakeries had fared well during the pandemic as they were easily able to adapt to the market.

Mr Lawson said Henry’s had been able to remain open throughout the pandemic and customers had really supported local businesses, including his.

He felt when people couldn’t spend money at restaurants, they would treat themselves with something from the bakery instead.

Having been in business since 1978, Mr Lawson’s family certainly know a thing or two about baking bread. So, next time you’re in Keen St, check it out and find out whether our readers were right.