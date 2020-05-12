7 big developments we could soon see on the Northern Rivers

A number of developments, including the Epiq shopping complex at Lennox Head, are progressing.

WE MAY be in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, but that hasn't stopped a number of major developments from progressing on the Northern Rivers.

Are you curious about the status of a development or project in your neighbourhood? Send us an email at news@northernstar.com.au and we will find out for you.

1. A new shopping centre

Lennox Head's Epiq Marketplace Shopping Centre on Tuesday, due for a soft opening in coming months. Picture: Rebecca Fist

The Epiq shopping centre at Lennox Head, which will have a Woolworths supermarket and a number of specialty shops, is gearing up for a soft opening in the near future. Get a sneak peek of it here.

2. Solar farm

Coolamon Energy director Craig Johnston. Photo: Liana Turner

Armed with a $3.5 million state government grant, plans are quickly progressing for a new solar farm at Ewingsdale. Find out when construction is expected to start, and how you can help make it happen.

3. Jerky business expansion

This Casino-based jerky company has had its $2 million expansion plans approved by the council.

Casino's very own New World Foods recently had its $2 million development application approved by Richmond Valley Council. It will be the start of a new phase for the popular business, with plans to introduce a vegan range and expand its current building.

4. Upgrades to showgrounds

Lismore and Nimbin Showgrounds will each receive $445,000 as part of Lismore City Council's $1.3 million grant from the Federal Government's Bushfire Recovery program.

The Lismore and Nimbin showgrounds have received almost half a million dollars to help fund important upgrades. This will help the facilities be better equipped as evacuation centres, like they were during the bushfires.

5. Medium density residential housing

Plans for a $17m development at Skennars Head have been lodged with Ballina Shire Council.

A development application has been lodged for an $18 million medium density housing project at Aureus, a prime coastal subdivision at Skennars Head. The two-storey set of buildings contain 44 dwellings, including 12 two-bedroom dwellings, 27 three-bedroom dwellings and five four-bedroom dwellings.

6. Evans Head air park

Evans Head aerodrome.

After years of negotiation, the sale of the Evans Head Memorial Aerodrome has gone ahead and is now owned by George Lefteri and Evans Head Airpark Pty Ltd. The council sold the site for $2.5 million and general manager Vaughan Macdonald said they would work on creating a framework in which businesses could succeed.

7. Beachfront restaurant at Ballina

An artist's impression of what Shelly Beach Cafe may look like once it's built.

The original cafe was destroyed by a fire, and it's been a long process to get to this point, but the Ballina RSL's head chef has revealed he is working on rebuilding the former Shelly Beach Cafe. What will it be like? When does he hope to open it? Find out more here.