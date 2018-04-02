Menu
Login
News

6yo Mackay girl predicts Cyclone Iris

MINI METEOROLOGIST: Aspiring weather reporter Samayah McCall, 6 of Marian.
MINI METEOROLOGIST: Aspiring weather reporter Samayah McCall, 6 of Marian. Stuart Quinn
Zarisha Bradley
by

BEFORE news hit that Tropical Cyclone Iris had re-formed in the Coral Sea, there was one meteorologist that predicted it before the Bureau did.

Here at The Daily Mercury we had asked online readers what the weather looked like from their house, and Nancy McCall posted a video of her six-year-old daughter Samayah talking through the weather events as it looked from her backyard in Marian.

WATCH | Noone has called the weather better

 

"You can see that it's raining here really heavy and it's got rain and wind, the weather said that everyone who lives around Australia they have to stay inside because there's going to be a cyclone," the six-year-old reported as the rain bucketed down.

Too cute to go past, we caught up with Samayah and her mum for a chat about the weather.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

When speaking to her, the cyclone hadn't yet re-formed and little Samayah had already predicted it to come back.

She recalled the devastation Tropical Cyclone Debbie caused last year, compared the damage of TC Debbie with what's to come with TC Iris and informed us how a cyclone is formed, in her own words and featuring her older sister Tamika, 11, video-bombing the background.

Samayah, who is in Year 1 at Marian State Primary School, said she watches a lot of YouTube and thinks that's where her confidence has sparked from.

She said she wants to create her own channel one day.

"I'd love to get $100 to buy a camera... if you like me you can comment and subscribe, thank you!" she giggled.

"I want nearly 1000 likes."

Mrs McCall said her daughter can't help but steal the spotlight most of the time and loves to think she's a little movie star.

Definitely not short of confidence, Mrs McCall said Samayah is her most outspoken child and is very well-known at her primary school.

"People say her outspokenness is from me but I don't think I'm that outspoken," she said. "The person that she is today is a lot like my husband."

 

When asked if she thinks Samayah will become a movie star one day, Samayah couldn't help by butting in "yes, I should be".

Mrs McCall laughed and said "whatever she wants to do we'll support her all the way we can".

When she's not reporting the weather, Samayah does jazz and swimming.

CYCLONE DEBBIE REMEMBERED

Related Items

Topics:  mackay mackay weather marian north queensland tropical cyclone iris weather

Mackay Daily Mercury

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Chris Hemsworth’s wife flaunts bikini body at Byron Bay

Chris Hemsworth’s wife flaunts bikini body at Byron Bay

THEY’VE been married for almost eight years and share three children together. But the spark is well and truly alive for Chris Hemsworth and his stunning wife Elsa...

Bluesfest 2018: the good, the bad and the ugly

SHE SAID YES: Brett Purcell proposed to Kartini Bell during Michael Franti and Spearhead's performance on Saturday at Bluesfest 2018.

Who was the best gig, food, the biggest celebrity?

Bluesfest Day 5: Le Freak was super chic and funky

LIGTHS UP: The Mojo tent saw performances by Neil Rodgers and Lionel Ritchie during the last day of Bluesfest 2018.

The Hitmaker, Nile Rodgers, was a highlight

Bluesfest Day 4: John Butler went on stage to #stopadani

BLUESFEST: ARTISTS and activists display a banner against the Adani Charmicael coal mine project for Central Queensland during John Butler trio's performance.

It was Butler's 43rd birthday.

Local Partners