Menu
Login
The United Kingdom’s largest Royal Navy warship is expected to visit Darwin after it sets sail on deployment to Asia next month, according to Defence NT.
The United Kingdom’s largest Royal Navy warship is expected to visit Darwin after it sets sail on deployment to Asia next month, according to Defence NT.
News

65,000-tonne UK warship expected to visit Darwin

by Natasha Emeck
27th Apr 2021 2:46 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The United Kingdom's largest Royal Navy warship, HMS Queen Elizabeth, is expected to visit Darwin after it sets sail on deployment to Asia next month, according to Defence NT.

The 65,000-tonne aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth will travel to the Indo-Pacific region in May, leading the largest naval and air task force to leave the UK in a generation.

It fleet will include eight fast jets, six Royal Navy ships, a submarine and 14 naval helicopters.

The UK government said HMS Queen Elizabeth will carry out exercises with forces from Japan, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, France, the UAE, Denmark, Greece, Italy, Turkey, Israel, India, Oman and South Korea.

The deployment is expected to last about six months and visit more than 40 countries.

Guy Boekenstein, who is senior director of defence and national security at Defence NT, said the HMS Queen Elizabeth was also expected to visit Darwin.

"Great news and Darwin looks forward to welcoming the HMS Queen Elizabeth and other elements of the task force during the deployment," he said in a post on LinkedIn.

natasha.emeck@news.com.au

 

Originally published as 65,000-tonne UK warship expected to visit Darwin

darwin defence force war ship

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Is it time to get the umbrellas out?

        Premium Content Is it time to get the umbrellas out?

        News The Bureau of Meteorology gives its weather prediction for the rest of the week.

        Juicy Zac Efron break up details emerge

        Juicy Zac Efron break up details emerge

        Celebrity "It just didn’t feel right to him anymore.”

        Railway supporters call for community to speak up

        Railway supporters call for community to speak up

        News “Destroying the railway line is not a good use of taxpayers’ money"

        New police recruits set to join the thin blue line

        Premium Content New police recruits set to join the thin blue line

        News The new officers heading to the North Coast recently graduated from the Goulburn...