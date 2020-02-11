Tributes flow for loved shop owner after tragic fall

THE tragic death of a 63-year-old man is being investigated after he fell through the roof of his Nambour business.

After failing to return home for lunch Bob Horn's 91-year-old mother was devastated when police turned up on her doorstep with the heartbreaking news.

Mr Horn's sister Christine Raymond said her brother's death on February 2 was a "tragic accident".

"It was such a terrible way to go, he was killed instantly," she said.

"It's pretty devastating for mum because he just didn't come home for lunch on Sunday.

"She is nearly 91 and she lost her other son Greg in 2012 from cancer, so she has had a rough time over the years because you don't expect to lose your kids."

With a passion for animals, Mr Horn loved working at Nambour Produce Agency which he and his late father started more than 30 years ago.

"Bob was a nature lover and he thoroughly enjoyed feeding all the natural wildlife around the place, he enjoyed having his horses and feeding his ducks, birds and of course his beloved chooks," Mrs Raymond said.

"He never had a day off in the 30 years that he was there.

"He would go to work, come home for some food, sleep and wake up and do the same thing again."

Despite being one of the "best-natured people you would ever meet", Mrs Raymond said she and her family never expected the support they had received in running the shop.

"Bob was so quiet, he stuck to himself, you would never have picked that he was so loved and popular," she said.

"It's unheard of, the offers of help that we have received, heaps of people have come in to help.

"When your accountant rings up and says, "Hey my son is going to come in and help you", that's pretty special.

"It just goes to show how much a community like this works together in a time of need."

Nambour resident Wendy Paulsen was one of hundreds of loyal customers that took to social media to express their sorrow.

"I have been going to Nambour Produce Agency for more years than I can remember, and Bob was always there, and he amazed me how he remembered what I usually purchased," she said.

"He provided a real service in the forgotten old sense of service where the customer was important.

"He would carry chook food to my car, say hello to my dogs and one day when my car battery died, he did everything he could to get my car started for me.

"I will miss seeing him there."

Mrs Raymond said her brother never married but had a great love for his family.

"He adored his nephews and nieces and his great niece, and our lives will not be the same without him," she said.

A Workplace Health and Safety spokesman confirmed an investigation was under way but declined to comment further.

Mr Horn will be farewelled at the Gregson and Weight chapel on National Park Rd, Nambour at 10am on Friday.