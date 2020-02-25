Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Offbeat

62-year-old weapon breaks planking world record

by Alex Blair
25th Feb 2020 2:05 PM

 

A 62 YEAR-old former US Marine has set an astonishing new world record, planking for an incredible 8 hours, 15 minutes and 15 seconds.

George Hood spent around 2,100 hours of planking to train for the stunt, to win back his record from Chinese policeman Mao Weidong, who broke away to take the record in 2016.

"Anybody can do what I do," Hood said in an interview with CNN. "Everybody has to start somewhere.

"Every tree that's planted has roots. Once that tree is planted and those roots start to grow, whether it be 30 seconds or a minute or five minutes or an hour [of planking]

"You start repeating the process and taking care of your tree, it will grow and you will improve and you will actually get better."

Mr Hood's preparation included four to five hours of planking per day, including an incredible 2,000 sit-ups, 700 push-ups 500 leg squats and 300 arm curls. Daily.

Don't you dare even think about skipping the gym today.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks guinness world records planking sports world records

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GALLERY: 78 of the cutest dogs on the Northern Rivers

        premium_icon GALLERY: 78 of the cutest dogs on the Northern Rivers

        News SEE here if your four-legged family member made the list.

        M1 traffic changes announced

        premium_icon M1 traffic changes announced

        News Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions

        Are you living in the small business hotspot of NSW?

        premium_icon Are you living in the small business hotspot of NSW?

        News Report shows the small business hotspot in NSW is in our region.