6 ways to prevent crime spike during pandemic

FILE PHOTO: The co-founder of community crime prevention organisations Neighbourhood Watch has warned the financial pressures caused by the coronavirus ciris could lead to an increase in crime, like the break and enter police investigated (Pictured).

THE co-founder of the community crime prevention organisation, Neighbourhood Watch, was warned of a crime spike due to the financial pressures caused by the coronavirus crisis.

Pat Daley is a former police officer and senior security expert and also is a councillor on Sydney's Northern Beaches.

"Despite the Federal Government's best efforts to provide financial assistance to those who are now unemployed due to the COVID-19 crisis, it is a sad fact that due to the dramatic increase in unemployment there will be an increase in the crime rate," he said.

"As a community, we need to work together and help each other stay safe and protect our property.

The co-founder of Neighbourhood Watch and the author of the Neighbourhood Crime Prevention Handbook Mr Daley said it was time to revisit the basic principles of Neighbourhood Watch and Neighbour Network which were so successful in protecting communities back in the 1980s.

"We need to assist the police in every way we can," he said.

Mr Daley provided some crime prevention tips:

1. If you have not already done so, exchange phone numbers with your neighbours and let your neighbours know if you see any suspicious activity around their house and if need be call the police.

2 Many people are now self-isolating, however always remember that break and enters can occur at night when you are asleep. Always lock your doors and windows when going to bed at night.

3. If going out for exercise or to buy food - even for a short time - make sure you always lock your doors and windows and if you have an alarm system activate it.

4. Practice Neighbour Network by keeping in touch with elderly family members, friends and neighbours. Senior citizens need to be particularly careful. Don't let anybody into your home who is offering assistance if you don't know them. Keep in regular communication with family and trusted friends and neighbours.

5. Do not let younger children go outside alone. Advise children that they should not speak to or go anywhere with somebody who they don't know. Make sure your children follow Stranger Danger practices.

6. If parking your car in the street or in your driveway make sure it is always locked. Try not to park your car in isolated or poorly lit areas. Don't leave valuables on view in your vehicle.