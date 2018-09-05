6 tips to secure tickets to Falls Festival 2018

THE line up for Falls Arts and Festival is out and general sales for tickets to all locations will commence tomorrow from 9am.

Given than last year the Byron leg of the event sold out within 24 hours, here are some tips to secure your tickets this year:

1. Make sure you are signed into your Ticketmaster account: This is the only way you can get tickets. If you don't have an account, make sure you create one before you purchase the tickets from the Ticketmaster sign in page.

2. There is maximum of tickets you can buy: You can purchase up to six Falls Festival Tickets and six Camping Tickets per transaction, and per Ticketmaster account.

- Three-Day tickets are $309 + fees

- Single day tickets arre $159 + fees

Audiences watch Angus and Julia Stone on the third day of Falls Festival in Byron Bay. Marc Stapelberg

3. Planning on camping? Read on: If you are planning on camping, make sure to purchase a Camping Ticket with your Festival Ticket. One ticket is required required per person to access camping site.

- Three-Day Camping tickets are $109 + fees (December 31 to January 2)

- Four-Day Camping tickets are $129 + fees (December 30 to January 2)

- Five-Day Camping tickets are $149 + fees (December 29 to January 2)

4. Personalised needs are welcome, but you will spend more time (and money) buying different tickets: If you need to purchase different festival ticket types (for instance, if you are going for three days but your 'best friend forever' can only go for one day), you will need to do so in separate transactions, meaning that you may have to pay transaction fees more than once.

5.Tic, tock, tic, tock... be quick: There will be a time limit applied to all transactions as they're progress through the ticket purchasing stages. Remember to keep an eye on the timer and on your screen and move through the processing pages quickly.

6. Only credit cards allowed: The only way to purchase your tickets is using VISA Checkout, VISA, Mastercard and other major credit cards.

Ticketing terms and conditions stipulate that "if the Event is cancelled in whole or in part by act of God, extreme weather, act of war, industrial dispute or for any event outside of the control of the promoter then refunds shall be at the promoter's absolute discretion” so let's pray God decides not to send some pesky plague onto North Byron on December 31.

Details T&Cs about ticketing can be found here.