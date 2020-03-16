Jail-terms and fines for those who don't self-isolate

Passengers arrive at Sydney airport today ... strict new border measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 have come into effect requiring anyone entering Australia to self-isolate for 14 days. Picture: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

TOUGH penalties are in place across the nation for those that don't comply with strict new self-isolation requirements that came into effect today to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The Federal Government has implemented the requirements - which requires anyone who has been overseas to self-isolate for 14 days - to reduce the spread of the disease.

Those that don't comply will face a possible six months jail term or a fine of $1256



Chief Minister of the Northern Territory Michael Gunner stressed that handing out penalties was a last resort as he expected everyone to do the right thing.

"While we do have the power we need to enforce these requirements I do not want to have to use those powers, I do not expect we will have to use those powers," Mr Gunner said.

'I have confidence in the good will and good character of Territorians. You will do the right thing you will look out for each other and will look after each other."

PENALTIES STATE BY STATE

• Western Australia: $50,000 & 12 months jail

• South Australia: $25,000 fine

• Queensland $13,345 fine

• New South Wales: $11,000 fine & six months jail

• Tasmania: $8400 fine

• Victoria: $6600 fine

• Northern Territory: $1256 fine & six months jail