People protesting a Telstra 5G upgrade at Mullumbimby.
5G protesters gear up for rally at Telstra tower

Javier Encalada
5th Jun 2020 12:00 AM
A GROUP called Northern Rivers for Safe Technology will hold a demonstration and march in Mullumbimby this Friday to halt the upgrade of Telstra equipment in town to 5G.

The march will be held this Friday, June 5, from 3.30pm.

People will congregate at the Byron Shire Council Chambers, 70 Station St, Mullumbimby, to march via the town’s CBD to the Telstra tower in Dalley St.

Physical distancing of 1.5m will be adhered to and constantly monitored by organisers.

Spokesperson Sherrie Yeomans said the Northern Rivers for Safe Technology was a group of more than 3000 local community members, created a year ago.

Their first rally was held on June 13, 2019.

“The NRFST is a group of local people a number of different people who have worked tirelessly over the last 12 months, succeeding in a moratorium being called by Byron Shire Council for a 5G-Free tower in Mullumbimby on March 19 this year,” she said.

“During this time of isolation and physical distancing, Telstra arrived on site on Wednesday, April 21, to start the upgrade to 5G.

“Many locals gathered, stopping the cherry picker getting access to the Telstra tower.

“We’ve had over 300 passionate community members actively participating in manning the tower in Mullumbimby 24x7 for the last six weeks,” she said.

“We’ve been following physical distancing rules by exercising, walking the dog and doing yoga.”

The spokeswoman said the group submitted documentation to the appropriate bodies, including Telstra, requesting no works take place in Mullumbimby until 5G can be proven medically safe.

“We are proactively calling to action on any towers in the area and beyond and committed to finding solutions to keep our community 5G-free,” she said.

READ MORE:

