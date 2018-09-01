Menu
Login
Destinations

$59 FLIGHTS: Fly Bali, Melbourne, Sydney and more for cheap

1st Sep 2018 11:31 AM | Updated: 11:31 AM

A MAJOR airline has launched its spring sale today offering cheap flights out of the Sunshine Coast.

Jetstar is serving up $59 flights from the Sunshine Coast Airport to Sydney, $78 to Melbourne and $78 to Adelaide.

The sale also caters to those looking to venture to a more exotic location, with $288 flights to Bali via Sydney.

You better get in quick though, with the hot spring offer ending on Tuesday, September 4.

Check out the full list of fares a book a flight here.

Related Items

cheap flights editors picks flights holidays jetstar travel
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Greens day in Byron Bay

    Greens day in Byron Bay

    News GREENS leader Richard Di Natale gathers the Greens faithful in Byron Bay.

    World wide climate rally

    World wide climate rally

    News Rise for Climate is on the rise.

    Byron Rams are finals bound

    Byron Rams are finals bound

    News Byron Bay football keep season track

    Benefiting from women like them

    Benefiting from women like them

    News Women Like Us in Mullumbimby

    Local Partners