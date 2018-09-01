$59 FLIGHTS: Fly Bali, Melbourne, Sydney and more for cheap

A MAJOR airline has launched its spring sale today offering cheap flights out of the Sunshine Coast.

Jetstar is serving up $59 flights from the Sunshine Coast Airport to Sydney, $78 to Melbourne and $78 to Adelaide.

The sale also caters to those looking to venture to a more exotic location, with $288 flights to Bali via Sydney.

You better get in quick though, with the hot spring offer ending on Tuesday, September 4.

Check out the full list of fares a book a flight here.