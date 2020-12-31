Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man has been caught on CCTV allegedly making off with more than $58,000 in gold jewellery.
A man has been caught on CCTV allegedly making off with more than $58,000 in gold jewellery.
Crime

$58,000 in gold chains allegedly stolen

by Caroline Schelle
31st Dec 2020 11:12 AM

A man allegedly snatched $58,000 in gold chains from a jewellery store in Melbourne's west and made a getaway on a pushbike.

The man browsed the Werribee store for up to 15 minutes before he asked a staff member to see a gold chain on December 14 about 12.40pm, Victoria Police said.

The woman handed the chain over, but when she unlocked the drawer to return the necklace the man struck, according to police.

Police believe this man may assist with their inquiries. Picture: Victoria Police
Police believe this man may assist with their inquiries. Picture: Victoria Police

He reached over the counter and grabbed the tray of gold chains before he fled the scene on a silver bike, police said.

Footage from the jeweller shows a man wearing a red bandana covering the lower half of his face as he waits in the store as customers look around him.

A man seen at the Werribee shopping centre who police want to speak to. Picture: Victoria Police
A man seen at the Werribee shopping centre who police want to speak to. Picture: Victoria Police

Another snippet shows a man cycling away from the scene.

Police want to speak to the man who they say was wearing camouflage shorts, a dark coloured T-shirt with a pattern on the front, runners, a baseball cap and was carrying a satchel across his body.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.

Originally published as $58,000 in gold chains allegedly stolen

crime theft

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Byron is lit’ with thousands ready to welcome 2021

        Premium Content ‘Byron is lit’ with thousands ready to welcome 2021

        News “I have seen Byron busy, but I have never seen queues to clubs and pubs at 7pm while families are having dinner."

        WHERE ARE THEY? Missing person cases that still haunt us

        Premium Content WHERE ARE THEY? Missing person cases that still haunt us

        News Community and police still trying to find Theo, Jean and Myrtle

        Two people facing court over separate driving charges

        Premium Content Two people facing court over separate driving charges

        News Accelerating away from an RBT brought man to the attention of police

        Pooch friendly movie session for all good dogs

        Premium Content Pooch friendly movie session for all good dogs

        News A special session for good dogs and their owners is coming up soon