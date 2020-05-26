$5.8 million mixed use precinct gets the green light

An artist's impression of part of the development.

An artist's impression of part of the development.

STAGE four of the Habitat development in Byron Bay’s industrial estate has been approved.

Byron Shire Councillors considered the development application for the $5.845 million proposal at Thursday’s planning meeting.

Councillor Basil Cameron asked his colleagues to support a move to defer the DA to “seek an amended application that does not breach the height standard” of the Byron Local Environmental Plan.

An artist's impression of a proposed building from the existing recreational facilities in the new stage of Habitat.

“This is not to object, it’s to get a better outcome,” Cr Cameron said.

“I was in this chamber way back … when the (previous) approval was given.

“This was moving into the 21st Century for us because it was providing a new format of work, play, live setups.”

Cr Cameron said Habitat, which sits off Bayshore Drive, had so far been “a good development”.

But he raised issue with the fact the plans exceeded the council’s height limits for that area.

The site of Stage 4 of the Habitat precinct in Byron Bay.

Mayor Simon Richardson said rules in the industrial area would need to adapt.

“I look forward to the day the height is changed across the Arts and Industry Estate,” Cr Richardson said.

“I think the variation in here is because it’s not a strictly residential … it’s mixed use.

“I think this is a really good addition.

“I totally take Cr Cameron’s perspective on board.

“I don’t think it has any greater implications for neighbouring properties.

“I think it’s a really good use of that site, building upon what’s already there.”

An artist's impression of the view from Easy Street in Stage 4 of Habitat in Byron Bay.

Cr Richardson and Cr Paul Spooner moved that they approve the DA, and this passed in a 5-3 vote.

Cr Michael Lyon was absent from the vote as one of the proponents had been a donor during his campaign during the 2019 federal election.

According to the DA, stage four will involve retail premises, business premises, a restaurant or cafe area and indoor recreational facilities, along with 37 carparking spaces.