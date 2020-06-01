Menu
A 10-dwelling development has been proposed for a property in Byron Bay.
$5.5 million proposal involving 10 houses lodged with council

Liana Turner
1st Jun 2020 6:10 PM
A MULTI-DWELLING housing proposal has been lodged with Byron Shire Council.

A development application for the $5.46 million proposal was lodged with the council by planning firm Ardill Payne & Partners on May 4.

The DA is now on public exhibition until June 3.

It is proposing consent to build 10 two-storey detached dwellings and 10 small or plunge-style swimming pools at 6 Keats St, Byron Bay.

A 10-dwelling development has been proposed for a property on Keats St in Byron Bay.
The proposed development would be under a strata subdivision.

A total of 10 separate owners are listed on the DA form lodged with the council.

Along with the dwellings and pools, the DA includes space for 23 on-site carparking spaces.

According to a report prepared for the proponent, the proposal “will not have any adverse impacts upon any native fauna species” and the development was “designed having regards to the existing constraints including sensitive lands and VMP (vegetation management plan) applied to the land”.

A 10-dwelling development has been proposed for a vacant property on Keats St in Byron Bay.
The same report says the proposal “does not involve the removal or loss of any significant habitat”.

Keats St, which runs off Bangalow Rd to the south of Byron Bay’s CBD, backs onto bushland and the report notes the land is listed as being bushfire-prone.

But a bushfire threat assessment attached to the DA found the proposal would be “compliant with all aspects” of the relevant legislation.

