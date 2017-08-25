News

5,100+ lightning strikes an hour hit Northern Rivers

Samantha Elley
| 25th Aug 2017 6:15 AM
Each dot represents a lightning strike in the past 24 hours.
Each dot represents a lightning strike in the past 24 hours.

IT WAS a refreshing and awesome display of lightning, thunder and rain that hit the coastal areas of the Northern Rivers last night.

At the height of yesterday's storm when there was hail and the whole bit, lightningmaps.org recorded 5,100+ lightning strikes per hour.

As the storm moved off the coast the numbers dropped to between 2,000-4,000 delivering a beautiful lightning display.

Today will see a medium chance of showers most likely this morning and during the afternoon. Daytime temperaturs will be between 19 and 22 and winds will be southerly.

For the weekend the winds will be from the south and temperatures will remind people Winter is back with overnights reaching only 6-10 degrees.

On Sunday there will be a medium chance of showers in the evening.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  lightning northern rivers rain thunder weather

