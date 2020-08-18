5 ways to save money while helping a local business

READY: Byron RSL Club staff members Jackie Simpson and Jo Lander, happy to see the venue open again.

PANDEMIC restrictions and an economy in disarray mean that supporting local businesses is more important than ever.

And it's even better if you can be awarded for your loyalty with a cheeky discount.

The lack of tourism from Victoria and Queensland means that restaurants and cafes will need an extra boost from locals until tourism gets back on its feet.

Here is a list of some local businesses with interesting offers:

• Byron Bay RSL Club: 132 Jonson Street, Byron Bay.

Book in for lunch on Friday and Saturday before 11am, or for dinner before 5pm seven days a week and you get 10 per cent discount. Maximum 10 people. Valid to members. $5 membership.

• Beach Hotel: 4-10 Bay Street, Byron Bay.

This Wednesday, the Beachy will offer a free comedy night. Featuring Mandy Nolan and

Greg Sullivan. Booking are essential due to limited capacity. Book at www.beachhotel.com.au/comedynight

• Palace Cinemas: 108-110 Jonson St, Byron Bay.

Birthday parties, staff parties, or events with friends and family are available now at Palace Cinemas. The $300 cinema hire includes an exclusive screening for up to 20 people of any in-house films currently screening plus a free popcorn for all guests.

The offer extends to the next school holidays for any families wanting something fun to do with their kids. Offer valid to October 29.

They also have double features of classic films coming up. Next one is a 007 double feature on August 30.

• Elixiba: 10 Feros Arcade, 23 Jonson St, Byron Bay.

Elixiba is offering its Pay What You Want every Wednesday, besides their usual menu. Customer get to try three dishes and, well, pay as much as they want.

Another community initiative is $5 curries every day of the week, plus healthcare workers get a free meal.

Booking for dinner is encouraged but not mandatory.

• Brunswick Hotel: 4 Mullumbimbi St, Brunswick Heads.

The hotel offers two for the price of one pizza on Thursdays from 5pm, followed by raffles from 7pm.

On Fridays, the hotel features Freebie Fridays, when a free barbecue is available with sausages, onions and a vegetarian option from 4pm to 6pm and discounted beers from the bar.

Are you a business owner/manager with another great offer in the Lismore, Ballina, Kyogle or Casino/Evans area?

Email us to news@northernstar.com.au.