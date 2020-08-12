5 things to be wary of during virus’ second wave

Mental health and checking in on people is one of the most important things you can do during COVID-19.

Panic Buying

Chances are you will remember those crazy few weeks were toilet paper and canned food became the most prized possession across the country. If a second lockdown is to come, it is a good idea to keep an eye on supermarket stock levels to see if the panic buying fiasco is likely to strike in your area.

PANIC BUYS: Woolworths at Goonellabah with bare shelves.

Mental Health

As the first lockdown bunkered us down in our homes and often away from family and friends or border closures prohibited us from seeing loved ones, mental health has become increasingly important. A recent study from the Black Dog Institute showed that three quarters of Australians have struggled with their mental health as a result of COVID-19. Make an effort to check in on your friends and family or speak up if you need support during this difficult time.

Face masks

Face masks are a recommended way of helping limit the rate of transmission according to the Northern New South Wales Health district and the medical profession in general. There has already been some discussion around making them compulsory in stores so ensure you are not left high and dry given demand for face masks is significant.

Social distancing

Despite few cases occurring than further south of the state, COVID-19 has already proved to be an incredibly infectious disease which can disseminate at rapid speed among the community. Ensuring you follow social distancing guidelines in public while limiting outside movement benefits the community greatly.

Border closures

Border closures are mostly already in place like the Queensland border closure over the weekend. The thing with border closures is they are not the same for every state or even every postcode and closures are increasingly fluid situations due to outbreaks. It's a good idea to regularly check state government or news websites to be on top of it.

