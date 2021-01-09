Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Seriya Cutbush and Matty Rainbow will offer a deeply nourishing sound healing workshop at the Starlight Festival.
Seriya Cutbush and Matty Rainbow will offer a deeply nourishing sound healing workshop at the Starlight Festival.
News

5 of the weirdest and most wonderful things at Starlight

Rebecca Lollback
9th Jan 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Starlight Festival continues at Bangalow's A&I Hall this weekend, and if you've never been before, you're in for a treat.

It's bliss-filled, transformative and so very Byron.

 

Saturday

Singbowl hands on workshop with Anup and Brinley, Heart Space, 5.15-6pm. Anup and his wife, Brinley, have travelled throughout Australia and the US with their "in depth" singing bowl masterclass. This session will teach you the basics on how to use singing bowls for meditation, healing and "space clearing".

Harmonium Choir Mantra Soundbath with Alice Miyagawa, Soul Sounds, 11.30am-12.30pm. Come on a journey with the choir and create "transformational soundvibrational experiences". The music offers healing, therapy and upliftment.

 

Sunday

Chocolate Yoga Ritual with Sjha'ra Taylor in the Unity Space, 11.15am-12.30pm. This merging of cacao ceremony and Kundalini Yoga will be led by one of Australia's original cacao ceremonialists. Be ready to "meditate, stretch, breathe, chant, dance, expand and elevate.

Vedic Mathematics with Jain, Sacred Space, 1.45-2.45pm. Watch this master multiply large

numbers in head without a calculator using a technique based on ancient Indian sutras.

Sound Healing with Seriya and Matty, 10.15am-12.15pm. This is a "deeply nourishing sound healing" with breathwork, kinesiology, intention and sacred instruments of tamboura, crystal singing bowls and Tibetan bowls, medicine drum, channelled voice, flute and harmonium.

 

For the full program or to find out more about the Starlight Festival, visit the website.

bangalow byron bay starlight festival
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $60m Byron beach house for sale

        $60m Byron beach house for sale

        Property One of Australia’s most expensive beach houses has hit the market with a $60m price tag — and it hasn’t even been built yet.

        Paramedics assess patients after two-car crash

        Premium Content Paramedics assess patients after two-car crash

        News Emergency crews plead with people to take extra care

        GOING, GOING, GONE: 5 auctions that will be hotly contested

        Premium Content GOING, GOING, GONE: 5 auctions that will be hotly contested

        News These properties are in some of our most tightly-held locations

        SHOP AROUND: Massive fluctuations in region's fuel prices

        Premium Content SHOP AROUND: Massive fluctuations in region's fuel prices

        News It pays to do some research if you want cheap petrol