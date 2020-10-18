Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A 4m white shark was spotted by a dive boat passenger.
A 4m white shark was spotted by a dive boat passenger.
News

4m white shark scares dive boat crew

Rebecca Lollback
by
18th Oct 2020 12:40 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A GROUP of divers had an experience they will never forget when a 4m great white shark came a little too close for comfort.

According to a report made to shark spotting app Dorsal, the encounter happened near Cook Island, off Fingal Head.

"I was the last person on a dive boat getting in the water when a large shark fin swam 50-60m behind the boat," the report states.

"Recalled people in the water, but never saw the shark again."

The report stated the white shark was 4m long.

It comes after a tagged white shark was pinged eight times this morning by the receiver at Lighthouse Beach, East Ballina.

There are no SMART drumlines at Ballina or Evans Head today.

For latest shark sighting information, follow the Shark Smart Twitter page.

great white shark shark sighting
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘WE’RE SORRY’: Pub closed over COVID breaches

        Premium Content ‘WE’RE SORRY’: Pub closed over COVID breaches

        News THE hotel will be closed for seven days under the Public Health Act 2010.

        Gladys Berejiklian’s shame: ‘I feel used’

        Premium Content Gladys Berejiklian’s shame: ‘I feel used’

        News Some suggest she may even get a 'poll bounce' out of torrid affair

        How your pool could help save lives

        Premium Content How your pool could help save lives

        News AHEAD of the coming bushfire season, firefighters said register your static water...

        Ballina pub video reveals stunning COVID breaches

        Premium Content Ballina pub video reveals stunning COVID breaches

        Health The popular Shaws Bay Hotel in Ballina has been forced to shut down