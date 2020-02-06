Menu
A proposal for a new residential subdivision is on public exhibition.
News

$4.8m housing development goes on public exhibition

Liana Turner
6th Feb 2020 3:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PROPOSAL for a new residential development at Brunswick Heads has been placed on public exhibition.

A development application that includes 145 new residential lots at 15 Torakina Rd, off Bayside Way, was lodged with Byron Shire Council on January 14 by developer Codlea Pty Ltd.

The $4.8 million proposal also seeks to create one medium density lot, two “lifestyle” lots, two public reserve lots and associated roads and infrastructure over seven stages of works.

Along with the DA, the public can view a range of associated documents, including a management plan for the wallum froglet.

According to that report, the portion of the site zoned as coastal habitat would be “dedicated to the Byron Shire Council for conservation”.

Of the areas that offer excellent or good-quality sedge land habitat, most will be retained aside from “a minor area” that would be removed for the creation of the perimeter road, the report stated.

Regeneration work to create more habitat was also planned for other parts of the site.

And another lot, which would be privately owned, would have some retained wallum froglet habitat and would call for a different approach.

“Wallum froglet habitat would be retained as a small area of urban bushland where threatening

activities such as mowing/slashing, vegetation removal etc would be prohibited,” the report stated.

“The landholder would be obliged to control any weeds listed in the Biosecurity Act 2015 where they occurred on site.

“Restrictions on title would also need to benefit koalas due to the occurrence of preferred habitat and signs of species presence.”

The development application can be viewed on council’s website; submissions close on February 26.

Byron Shire News

