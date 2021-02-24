4500 lightning strikes lit up our skies yesterday

The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) said there is a possibility of another storm in the region this afternoon.

The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) said there is a possibility of another storm in the region this afternoon.

Multiple storms over the Northern Rivers last night provided an impressive lightning show.

Online lightning tracker LightningMaps showed more than 2000 lightning strikes struck land on the Northern Rivers yesterday, and more than 2500 hit out to sea.

The storm wreaked havoc at Casino overnight, dumping 56mm of rain on the town.

The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) said there is a possibility of another storm in the region this afternoon.

BoM's' thunder and lightning maps show the average annual number of thunder-days in Australia (averaged over a period of time).

Lightning strikes on the Northn Rivers yesterday.

While Darwin and the Kimberley region take the crown for the most stormy days, the northern region still puts on a pretty impressive display throughout the year.

<<< Why is thunder and lightning very, very frightening? >>>

According to the maps, the Northern Rivers region receives between 25-40 thunder-days a year.

The"total flash density" for lightning strikes to hit the region, averaged over the year, is 10-15 flashes per square kilometre.

The Kimberley region's average is about 30 flashes per square kilometre.

BoM says while thunderstorms are most frequent over the northern half of the country, the southeast corner of QLD and northeast NSW was within the second highest region to experience high thunder and lightning activity.