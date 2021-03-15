45 places where you can use your $100 vouchers

Menu
Local businesses are being encouraged to sign up for the government's Dine & Discover program, which is rolling out this month.
Rebecca Lollback
14th Mar 2021 11:00 PM
The rollout of $100 worth of vouchers for dining, entertainment and recreation is about to get under way, and local businesses are being urged to sign up for the program.

Dine & Discover NSW has been launched to "encourage the community to get out and about and support dining, arts and tourism businesses".

Eligible residents can apply for four $25 vouchers, worth $100 in total.

This includes two Dine NSW Vouchers which can be redeemed participating at restaurants, cafes, bars, wineries, pubs or clubs.

It also includes two Discover NSW Vouchers to be used for entertainment and recreation, including cultural institutions, live music, and arts venues.

The vouchers are rolling out by local government area throughout March.

>>> Who can get the vouchers, how to apply

Business NSW is encouraging businesses in the hospitality, entertainment and tourism sectors to register.

The organisation's regional manager, Jane Laverty, said Northern Rivers businesses could benefit from the expected lift in customers.

"No one needs extra encouragement to have a meal out or enjoy some down time after the past year we have all endured," she said.

"I encourage businesses to jump on to this opportunity and register so they can reap the rewards as well as their customers - visitors and locals alike.

"It's important business owners understand that vouchers can only be used at premises that have a COVID Safety plan and are registered as COVID safe.

"Of course, businesses know customers are likely to spend much more than the $25 the voucher provides, and they have the opportunity of opening their business up to a whole new potential client base and encourage repeat visitation."

Here's a list of Northern Rivers businesses that have registered for Dine & Discover so far. If we've missed any, email northernstar@news.com.au and we'll add them to the list.

 

LISMORE LGA

The Stockpot Kitchen

Masal Fusion Indian Restaurant

The Spotted Pig

Banzai Japanese Restaurant

Dirtys

McDonalds

Blueys

Thai Satay Hut

BCC Cinemas Lismore

Star Court Theatre

Pot of Gold Cafe, Nimbin

 

BALLINA LGA

Ballina's Indian Kitchen

Green Coast Cafe

Cherry Street Sports Club

The Gallery Cafe

The Cove

Nosh

The Proper Cafe

Henry Rous Tavern

Penny Lane, Lennox Head

Quattro, Lennox Head

Ballina Surf School

Behind the Barrel

Lighthouse Beach Cafe

The Federal Hotel, Alstonville

 

BYRON LGA

Miss Margarita

Beach Byron Bay

Yulli's Byron Bay

Byron Fresh Cafe

YoFlo Byron Bay

Subway

Saltwater Social Club

Hotel Brunswick

Yami, Brunswick Heads

Woody's Surf Shack

The Arts Factory Cafe

Let's Go Surfing

Circus Arts Byron Bay

 

RICHMOND VALLEY LGA

Mikes 4 Coffee, Casino

Casino RSM Club

McDonalds

Sandbar & Restaurant, Evans Head

Sandpit Cafe, Evans Head

Evans Head Bowling Club

River Bistro, Evans Head

Lismore Northern Star

