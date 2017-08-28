News

$430m to fix Northern Rivers roads

Alison Paterson
| 28th Aug 2017 6:24 AM
ROCKY ROADS: A new NRMA report revealed Lismore Council needs $79.27m to repair its roads which are are suffering pothole fever after recent floods and weather events.
ROCKY ROADS: A new NRMA report revealed Lismore Council needs $79.27m to repair its roads which are are suffering pothole fever after recent floods and weather events. Samantha Elley

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

IF YOU'VE been cursing the potholes and the state of roads on the Northern Rivers then you won't be surprised to learn the region has a repair backlog of $430 million.

And the lives lost during 2011 and 2015 cost the community over a billion dollars.

On Thursday the National Roads and Motorists Association released its annual Funding Local Roads report, highlighting a $1.96 billion funding backlog needed to bring New South Wales' local roads up to a 'satisfactory condition' and renewing calls for improved funding support for local roads.

The report revealed the North Coast region has NSW's largest infrastructure backlog at $430.7 million, and with 22% of the total backlog, accounts for nearly a quarter of the total deficit.

This includes Lismore Council needing $79.27m, Clarence Valley $43.68m, Kyogle $32.95m and Byron $32.37m, to get the roads into a satisfactory state, which means you can comfortably drive on the road at the posted speed limit.

The region was also named also has the biggest maintenance shortfall of $13.8 million.

But the good news is Lismore's bill is down 10.2% from 88.6m in 2014-15.

NRMA Director Fiona Simson said the report paints a worrying picture of the increased maintenance backlog across NSW councils, with a 13.2% rise in the backlog deficit between 2014-15 and 2015-16.

Ms Simson said a deteriorating road network meant longer travel times, unsafe roads and lost economic productivity.

"It is alarming to see local councils like Lismore, Byron and Kyogle with such large infrastructure backlogs," she said.

"This indicates they do not have the funds to carry out basic road maintenance, such as adding lanes, potholes and line markings."

Ms Simson said it's not all bad news for the region, as Kempsey, Richmond Valley and Tweed councils had percentage falls in their infrastructure backlogs.

But she said safer roads are critical.

"In the Far North Coast region between 2011-2015, lives lost in the Far North Coast region cost the community over a billion dollars," Ms Simson said.

"We all know the devastating impact that road trauma has on regional communities, any life lost is one life too many, and improving the condition of our roads is critical to reducing the road toll."

Ms Simson said local councils have a tough job maintaining local roads, with insufficient funds to cover basic road maintenance such as fixing potholes, gutter repair and repainting faded lines.

"Increasing local roads funding would benefit the broader community, as the cost of crashes to the NSW economy amounts to $7.1 billion each year," she said.

She said a variety of factors were behind the backlog, including population growth and increased density in regional centres placing pressure on the road network, falling council rates revenue and inadequate funding systems.

"The lack of an effective long term solution will place increasing pressure on the NSW local and regional road network, with road safety being a significant concern," she said.

"We need action now to effectively plan for and fund local roads, or the social and economic cost to local communities will continue to increase."

Over 80% of Australia's roads are maintained by local councils, with many struggling to fund the work.

The NRMA report used figures submitted by 15 North Coast Councils to the NSW Government.

Lismore Civic Services manager, Darren Patch it's widespread problem.

"It's a big number but we are not alone and there is no quick fix," he said.

"Unless someone suddenly gives us a big bucket-load of money, the roads won't magically fix themselves."

Mr Patch said unfortunately, no extra funding is available from other tiers of government to deal with this backlog, so it is up to individual councils to try and manage the problem.

"What we strive to do is ensure the road network is not falling into even greater disrepair, that's our biggest goal, to ensure we maintain the current service level for today's residents as well as future generations," he said.

"In order to achieve that, we have a mix of strategies at work (and) we are coming up with better ways to fill potholes, more effective road treatments and we're focused on waterproofing roads and fixing them before they fail so it costs ratepayers less."

"Mr Patch said Council is also proposing a $3 million Special Rate Variation to take effect from 1 July 2019.

"This money cannot be spent on anything else, it must be solely spent maintaining our sealed and unsealed road network," he said.

"For the average ratepayer, it will work out at less than a cup of coffee a week, and will enable Council to bring our roads up to a satisfactory condition and maintain them at that level."

North Coast Councils requiring the most funds to fix roads

Port Macquarie-Hastings - $97.24 million;

Lismore - $79.27 million;

Greater Taree - $63.38 million;

Gloucester - $51.24 million;

Clarence Valley - $43.68 million;

Kyogle - $32.95 million;

Byron - $32.37 million;

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  byron cost of car crashes funding local roads kyogle lismore northern coast roads northern rivers roads nrma pot holes road repairs

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
A call out to Byron performers

A call out to Byron performers

Commonwealth Games urge local performers to enter the auditions for the opening ceremony.

Are we becoming fat and fitness challenged?

Residents from the Bay need to exercise more.

Byron Bay residents you are all getting too fat and unhealthy

Dolphin Awards: You have to be in it to win it

METALCORE: Dave Curtis leading band SIV, winner of a Dolphin Award 2015 in the Heavy and Hard category,

Deadline to enter closes soon

5,100+ lightning strikes an hour hit Northern Rivers

Each dot represents a lightning strike in the past 24 hours.

Refreshing, awesome display of lightning, thunder and rain

Local Partners

Providing that light bulb moment

IF YOU want to take serious action on climate change, next week's meeting of Zero Emissions Byron Bay could help.

Possibility of rain in them thar clouds

There may be rain on our horizon.

While SE QLD gets a good soaking, NE NSW holds its breath

A love affair with Kinky Boots

WELL-HEELED: Callum Francis stars in the stage musical Kinky Boots.

Kinky Boots star is keen to walk the talk in Brisbane

OPINION: Who is who at Falls Festival 2017

NOVELTY: Brisbane pop band Confidence Man performing at Splendour in the Grass 2017.

Our guide to the festival's kooky mix of hits and beats

Flume, The Kooks and Daryl Braithwaite for Falls Festival

Revellers enjoy the props during Hot Dub Machine's show at Falls Festival Byron Bay on New Year's Eve.

The line-up was announced today.

REVIEW: Kinky Boots is the right mix of high heels and heart

AWARD-winning musical is on in Brisbane through October.

MTV VMAs 2017: Winners, red carpet and performances

Katy Perry hosts the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif.

KATY Perry's jokes fall flat and Lorde took to the stage, to dance.

The Block couple embroiled in cheating scandal

The Block contestants Ronnie and Georgia.

The Block’s Ronnie and Georgia accused of ripping off winning design

Swift mocks Kim’s robbery: ‘As low as it gets’

aylor Swift's new music video for Look What You Made Me Do.

MUSIC fans are accusing Taylor Swift of going to a step too far.

RECAP: Game of Thrones s7 e7 - The Dragon and the Wolf

Kit Harington as Jon Snow in a scene from season 7 episode 7 of Game of Thrones.

*WARNING this story contains spoilers about the GoT season 7 finale*

Embattled Channel Ten finds a buyer from the US

CBS Corporation is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, and has a current market capitalisation of $US28 billion.

Channel Ten has been rescued by CBS

Stars hit the red carpet for MTV Video Music Awards

Lorde arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif.

THERE’s a lot of feathers, tulle and lace on the red carpet.

UNDER CONTRACT

7 Staghorn Court (just Off Palm Lily Crescent) , Bangalow...

House 5 3 2 $1,275,000 to...

Architect designed and built by local master builders Motif; this property has a blend of grand and subtle, an attention to detail, and a quality of finish that...

Luxury Beachside Investment

25/33-35 Childe Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 2 Contact Agent

Do not miss this opportunity to purchase a luxury beach house directly opposite Belongil Beach and close to all amenities with great returns. Newly refurnished...

Private Bali Oasis In Town

1/86 Bangalow Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 1 $680,000 to...

Set on 439m2 of land this very private 2 bedroom townhouse is surrounded by beautiful, established tropical gardens. This creates the feeling of a Balinese...

ELEVATED TIMBER TROPICAL HIDEAWAY

9 Bottlebrush Crescent, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 1 2 AUCTION

Situated in a sought after area just a five minute walk to the local shops and a ten minute stroll to Tallow beach, this charming home with a sunny Northerly...

Enjoy the Coast-Country Life

PT 16 Dingo Lane, Myocum 2481

Rural 0 0 Auction

Located in the heart of the picturesque Myocum Valley just minutes from Byron Bay, sits this rare 100 vacant acre property with loads of potential. Dingo Lane is...

Tip of the Golden Triangle Between Byron Bay, Lennox Head and Ballina

37 Alcorn Road, Tintenbar 2478

4 3 3 Expressions of...

Waiting to be discovered by you, is this unique property set on 32 park like acres located just minutes to the stunning beaches of Lennox Head, Byron Bay and...

GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY IN THE CENTRE OF TOWN

41 Kingsley Lane, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 4 2 URGENT SALE PRICE...

Premium two story property in Byron's Golden Grid, close to town and beach. Brilliantly located in a quiet lane way offering a meticulously presented, modern...

Exciting Lifestyle Opportunity!

534 Main Arm Road, Main Arm 2482

House 3 2 $1,050,000 to...

Located just minutes from the buzzing township of Mullumbimby, this 15 acre (approx.) property has over 600m of frontage to the Brunswick River. Well sited on the...

Character filled hinterland property

624 Tuntable Creek Road, Tuntable Creek 2480

House 4 3 $770,000 to...

Enjoy your very own nature retreat with this gorgeous secluded property. Set on just over 37 acres with a charming, renovated 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom timber...

Timber Slab Factory - Freehold

1635 Coolamon Scenic Drive, Mullumbimby 2482

House 2 1 2 Contact Agent

Iconic Mullumbimby business with separate residence on 1.13 hectares of land. Site of historic Livingstone's Crossing, original dairy and bails. Unlimited...

$3.3m retirement living project proposed for golf club

Lutheran Community Care has 12 retirement living locations.

Members to vote on potential $3.3 million retirement housing project

The mistakes first homebuyers make

These are the common ways first homebuyers make it harder

What could go wrong? Lots, in fact.

How a MacDonald's worker built a property empire

Young investor Eddie Dilleen.

Eddie was just 19 when he bought his first investment property

199 home sites approved in Evans Head

The Evans Head Manufactured Home Estate plans. Zoran Architecture.

Manufactured Home estate approved near aerodrome

Airbnb, Stayz and co tipped to squeeze Coast housing market

HOLIDAY BOOM: Airbnb letting is putting a further squeeze on long-term rentals.

Councils exploring options to manage the industry

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!