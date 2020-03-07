40km/h winds to force riders to change tactics

SHIRE SHOOTOUT, Marco Goldberg won the inaugural 2019 Shire Shootout hosted by the Byron Bay Cycle Club and Ballina Bicycle Club.

SHIRE SHOOTOUT, Marco Goldberg won the inaugural 2019 Shire Shootout hosted by the Byron Bay Cycle Club and Ballina Bicycle Club.

THE chief comissiare of the third round of the hotly contested Shire Shootout Series is predicting a range of tactics will be employed by gun riders chasing a podium finish to combat fickle winds.

Ballina Bicycle Club's Mark Downey said the handicap graded race at East Wardell will see riders chasing each others' wheels in an effort to deflect drag on the level circuit.

"East Wardell is a much flatter course than our other one at Knockrow," he said.

"If there's 5m of elevation I'd be surprised."

But Downey said the open course will be at the mercy of the southerly 25-40km/h gusts predicted by the Bureau of Meteorology.

"It's usually windy so whomever can hide from wind, usually behind the wheel of the biggest rider, will dominate," he said.

"Ballina Bicycle Club riders will be firing on all gears against the Byron riders."

All riders holding Cycling Australia racing licence are welcome, he said.

More information racing at https://cycling.org.au/membership/race