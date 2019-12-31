Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Emergency sirens are ringing in a Victorian town that is facing disaster.
Emergency sirens are ringing in a Victorian town that is facing disaster.
Breaking

4000 trapped by fire; people told to get in ocean for safety

by Ben Graham
31st Dec 2019 11:02 AM

Towns in Victoria's East Gippsland have been hit by out-of-control bushfires and homes are expected to be lost, while 4000 people are sheltering on a beach.

Rapidly moving fires in NSW have suddenly flared up this morning and they're headed east, towards the coast.

Meanwhile, a firefighter has been killed in a truck rollover near Albury in New South Wales, as out-of-control infernos threatens homes and lives in three states, with conditions set to worsen in some regions.

Severe fire danger is also forecast for Exmouth Gulf Coast and Gascoyne Coast in Western Australia today.

bushfires crisis emergency service trapped

Just In

    Just In

      Mum dies weeks after assault

      Mum dies weeks after assault
      • 31st Dec 2019 10:52 AM

      Top Stories

        The three things police are targeting at Falls Festival

        premium_icon The three things police are targeting at Falls Festival

        News THE three-day music festival is about to kick off, and police have issued a stern warning to punters.

        Game-changing boost for exhausted fireys

        Game-changing boost for exhausted fireys

        News They have urged other states and territories to do the same

        Shark sighting led to closure of Ballina beach

        Shark sighting led to closure of Ballina beach

        News Surf lifesavers spotted the shark and quickly closed the beach

        ’No gift could ever compare’: Your amazing Christmas stories

        premium_icon ’No gift could ever compare’: Your amazing Christmas stories

        News IVF baby and “whole new family” were some of your favourite presents