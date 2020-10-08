Menu
Westpac rescue helicopter taking off. Photo: Ben Long
News

Female patient in critical condition after crash

Cathy Adams
8th Oct 2020 1:54 PM

UPDATE 2.30pm: A FEMALE patient is in a critical condition after a car crashed into a tree on Clothiers Ck Rd at Bogangar this afternoon.

It is reported a vehicle impacted a tree with the sole occupant trapped and unconscious within the vehicle.

Rescue personnel worked to release the male from the wreckage.

The patient has been transferred to the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter and is believed will be taken to Gold Coast University Hospital.

Local Ambulance Paramedics and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team are presently on scene.

 

Original story: EMERGENCY services are on scene at a serious crash on Clothiers Ck Rd at Cabarita Beach.

The crash occurred just before 1.15pm.

Four NSW Ambulance crews are on scene and the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter is on the way.

The crews are working to remove a female from a car.

