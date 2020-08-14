35,000 face masks needed to deliver meals, can you help?

Can you help? 35000 volunteers delivering meals around NSW need a hand.

Can you help? 35000 volunteers delivering meals around NSW need a hand.

MEALS on Wheel NSW has made a call to the community to support their volunteers by making face masks for them.

Meals on Wheels NSW asked Northern Rivers residents to get involved with sewing safe, reusable and washable face masks to be used by their 35,000 volunteers in NSW when they are out delivering meals to vulnerable members in the community.

Les MacDonald, CEO of Meals on Wheels NSW, said: "The COVID-19 Pandemic has seen a rapid increase in demand for Meals on Wheels services across NSW, with more clients than ever before being served each day."

"With self-isolation measures in place for vulnerable members in the community, our team of over 35,000 volunteers continue to deliver and support us in meeting the needs of our clients."

Mr MacDonald said the organisation is also reaching out to potential partners who may be able to donate fabric and supplies to make masks.

"In the meantime, if a member of the public would like to assist us by sewing masks and does not have the means to purchase materials for the masks, they can contact us via the form on our website and we will endeavour to assist them. Sewing superstars can make as many as they would like, and a basic knowledge and experience level is all that's needed."

He estimated at least 6000 volunteers will be needing masks in Northern NSW alone.

"Meals on Wheels services for Northern NSW are operating at an even greater capacity than before the pandemic," he said.

Meals on Wheels NSW can give people step-on-step support on how to make face masks for their volunteers.

"We have had an increase in clients due to the current situation, and clients are coming on board for convenience and to reduce the amount of food shopping they need to do in the community."

To register your interest in creating masks for Meals on Wheels NSW, and to access a pattern, general information and a registration form, visit nswmealsonwheels.org.au/masks