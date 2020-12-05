34 artists show off their works, studios, creative processes

HAVE you ever walked into an art gallery and wondered 'how do they do that'?

Well now you can find out.

Open Studios Ballina, Byron & Beyond is your chance to meet the artists in their studios and

discover their secrets.

A rare opportunity, and one not to be missed.

Over two weekends, 34 local artists of a wide variety of artistic genres are opening their working studios to the public for the third year running.

They invite you to visit them to discover and experience what goes into an artist's creativity.

Paul Button, the coordinator for the group, said the second weekend would be held on December 5 and 6.

"The ttrail has so much to offer - not only the art and the chance to meet and quiz the artists but also the locations," he said.

"You'll travel through beautiful countryside and visit amazing studios that are not usually open to the public."

The working studios are located all around the Northern Rivers area, including Alstonville, Bangalow, Ballina, Byron, Federal, Knockrow, Lennox Head, Lismore, Mcleans Ridges, Mullumbimby, Myocum, Tuckombil and Uralba.

The trail offers a wide spectrum of arts such as painting, drawing, ceramics, pottery, metal sculptures, stone sculptures, wood-carving, etching, jewelry, textiles, printmaking, mixed media, mosaics and other visual arts practices - so there really is something for everyone.

"This area is rich with artistic talent with emerging, established, award-winning and

internationally collected artists," Mr Button said.

"The Open Studio trail aims to raise public awareness of our region's outstanding artistry and craftsmanship and to introduce more locals and visitors to the artistic diversity of the region.

"It is also an excellent opportunity to buy an artwork directly from the artist.

"With Christmas not far away, why not buy something special and unique as a gift or spoil

yourself, whilst enjoying a drive around our beautiful area."

A brochure with a map of the Open Studios is available from the Tourist Information Offices in Ballina & Byron Bay, Art Aspects and Serpentine Gallery in Lismore, Creative Artisans Gallery in Wigmore Arcade Ballina, Lennox Arts Collective, Lennox Library and Bingara Gallery, Knockrow.

Details are also available on Facebook: Open Studios - Ballina, Byron & Beyond and the

website: www.os-bbb.com.