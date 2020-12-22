$333K per km: Works continue between Lismore and Bangalow

$11M ROAD UPGRADE: Roadworks for the Lismore Bangalow Rd is an $11 million project and has now progressed to the second stage of work, which includes resurfacing 33km and building a new overtaking lane. Picture: Troy Snook

$11M ROAD UPGRADE: Roadworks for the Lismore Bangalow Rd is an $11 million project and has now progressed to the second stage of work, which includes resurfacing 33km and building a new overtaking lane. Picture: Troy Snook

A ROAD upgrade project costing taxpayers $333,000 per kilometre is progressing on the Northern Rivers.

The resurfacing works for the Lismore Bangalow Rd is an $11 million project, and has now progressed to the second stage of work, which includes resurfacing 33km and building a new overtaking lane.

Regional Transport and Roads Minister Paul Toole said the project was supporting 10 direct jobs at a time when they’re needed most in regional NSW, while improving safety for all road users.

“Materials are being sourced from local suppliers,” he said.

“And the project is also employing local contractors, helping the NSW Government deliver on its commitment to maintaining jobs in regional communities.”

MLC Ben Franklin said this stage of the project involved resurfacing about 33km of the road east of Eureka Road at Clunes, widening road shoulders and building a new 800m overtaking lane towards Bangalow.

“The corridor connects the Bruxner Highway at Lismore to the Pacific Highway at Bangalow and serves as a general access route between Lismore and Bangalow with further connections to Byron Bay, so its ongoing viability is essential for the region,” Mr Franklin said.

“We remain committed to reducing deaths and serious injuries on the state’s roads because one life lost is one too many.”

Mr Franklin said while motorists may experience temporary inconvenience with the work and its associated traffic restrictions, the end result will be a smoother and safer journey.

Mr Franklin said the NSW Government previously provided $8 million to improve a three-kilometre section of Lismore Bangalow Road between Bexhill and Clunes where works are now complete.

Work to resurface the road, widen road shoulders and improve the alignment on a 1.5km section of road between James Gibson Rd and Eureka Rd has also been completed as part of stage one.

Vegetation clearing and work to improve the stability of bridge abutments has been completed for Wilsons Creek Bridge on Lismore Bangalow Road at Nashua.