We could be in for some stormy weather this week.
32 degrees, thunderstorms as spring arrives with a bang

Rebecca Lollback
by
22nd Sep 2020 7:30 AM
HELLO, spring!

It hit a top of 31 degrees in Lismore yesterday and 32 degrees in Casino, and that was backed up by a pretty warm night, with temperatures only dropping to 17 degrees.

Already, at 7am, the temperature has reached 21 degrees.

The Bureau of Meteorology says we can expect another 30 degree day in Lismore, with tops of 32 in Casino, 28 in Ballina and 26 in Byron Bay.

"Partly cloudy. Patchy fog inland early this morning. Medium (50 per cent) chance of showers, most likely late this afternoon and evening," BOM explained in its weather forecast.

"The chance of a thunderstorm.

"Winds northerly 15 to 20 km/h tending northwesterly 15 to 25 km/h in the morning then becoming light in the evening."

The warm, spring weather looks set to continue for most of the week, although temperatures are expected to drop to the mid to low 20s by Sunday.

