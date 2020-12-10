300mm of rain: Northern Rivers set for huge drenching

There's the potential for a "significant" amount of rain over the next few days.

THE Northern Rivers hasn’t had any significant rainfall in months, but it could be about to all come at once.

The NSW SES is advising residents on the Northern Rivers to prepare for heavy rainfall and possible flooding, with the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting widespread falls of 100-200mm.

Some towns could receive more than 300mm of rain.

Thunderstorms and rain will hit the Mid North Coast from tonight and the weather system is expected to move north from Friday.

“Flash flooding will be a high risk as well as the potential for riverine flooding in some locations,” NSW Incident Alerts posted on its Facebook page.

“We will bring you further information as this event unfolds.

“For information how to prepare for storms and heavy rain, visit www.ses.nsw.gov.au.”

BoM’s latest forecast says a trough is moving through southern and western parts of the state.

“At the same time, a new high pressure system is forecast to strengthen south of the Bight then drift slowly east through the weekend,” BoM explains on its website.

“This system looks set to be the dominant feature in the region for a number of days, and has potential to bring significant rain to parts of the coast, particularly in the north.”