Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

300 photos of children found on Northern Rivers man's phone

Rebecca Lollback
by
10th Jul 2020 7:23 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NORTHERN Rivers man has been charged over the alleged possession and dissemination of child abuse material and filming a person without consent.

In February 2019, Nimbin Police initiated an investigation after receiving information a male was filming children in the village.

As part of inquiries police spoke to a 28-year-old man and seized a mobile phone which was examined by the Digital Forensic Investigation Unit.

Police will allege in court that the phone contained more than 300 images of young people, including images taken in shopping centres.

Just before 3pm on Thursday, police arrested a 29-year-old man at Nimbin and he was taken to Lismore Police Station.

He was charged with possess child abuse material, disseminate child abuse material, deal with identity information to commit indictable offence and film person in private act without consent.

He was refused bail and will appear in Lismore Local Court today.

child abuse northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Strict new rules for crossing the NSW-Queensland border

        premium_icon Strict new rules for crossing the NSW-Queensland border

        Information ‘NEW NORMAL’: Border checkpoints will be strengthened, there will be random spot checks, cars will be searched.

        Who will be playing at Bluesfest 2021?

        premium_icon Who will be playing at Bluesfest 2021?

        News NUMBERS to next year’s event may be limited, so get your tickets now.

        'Fly high, sweet angel': Tributes to teen killed in crash

        premium_icon 'Fly high, sweet angel': Tributes to teen killed in crash

        News Locals send love to the family of 17-year-old killed in river crash

        Gladys considering drastic measures to stop COVID spread

        premium_icon Gladys considering drastic measures to stop COVID spread

        News Premier says she has ‘no tolerance’ for those who don’t follow COVID rules