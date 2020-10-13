3 sharks caught off North Coast beaches today

White sharks have been tagged and released after being caught on SMART drumlines off North Coast beaches today.

THREE sharks have been tagged and released on North Coast beaches in the past 24 hours.

The Department of Primary Industries posted via the SharkSmart app that a 2.43m white shark was tagged and released from a SMART drumline at the northern end of Angels Beach at 11.04am today.

A 3.5m tiger shark was tagged and released from a SMART drumline at Seven Mile Beach at Lennox Head at 10:37am today.

Yesterday, a 2.52m white shark was tagged and released from a SMART drumline at Main Beach, Evans Head at 11:53am.

On Saturday, a 2.70m tiger shark was tagged and released from SMART drumline at Sharps Beach, East Ballina at 06:10pm.

At 4.03pm, a 1.91m white shark was tagged and released from SMART drumline at northern end of Angels Beach at Ballina.

A 2.73m white shark was tagged and released from a SMART drumline at Seven Mile Beach at 12:33pm.

A tagged white shark was detected by Clarkes Beach, Byron Bay receiver at 9.31am on Saturday.

Surf life savers also reported sightings of sharks on Saturday - a 1.5m tiger shark was reported at Cudgen Headland at 02:50pm and a white shark reported at Flat Rock at Ballina at 10:42am.