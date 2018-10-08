3 home-cooked treats for your dog

Try Mark Tarttelin’s recipes for your pooch.

EVERY dog deserves a good treat, and these three are easy to cook at home. Try them out for your pooch.

Cream cheese and pumkpin doggie cups:

THESE cream cheese and pumpkin treats look great and are the perfect addition to a doggie gift basket for that special pooch in your life. While you can use commercial tinned pureed pumpkin, I would recommend that you simply boil some peeled fresh pumpkin and then puree it, as store bought purees can be high in added salts and sugars. If you want to add a sweeter taste use butternut, but any pumpkin variety is suitable.

INGREDIENTS

For the cup and biscuit decoration:

2½ cups wholemeal flour

½ cup rolled oats

1 large egg

1 cup water

½ cup crunchy peanut butter

For the filling:

½ cup pureed pumpkin

450g cream cheese, softened to room temperature

METHOD

Preheat oven to 180C, spray a mini-muffin pan with oil and lightly dust the cups with flour, and line an oven tray with baking paper.

Combine the flour and rolled oats in a large bowl.

Add the egg, water and peanut butter and mix until a firm dough forms.

Turn out the dough on to a lightly floured surface and roll out to about 5mm thickness.

Using a cookie cutter or an appropriately sized glass, cut out enough circles for the mini-muffin pan you are using.

Use the remaining dough to cut out small biscuit shapes to garnish the top of the cups.

Lay the circles in the mini-muffin cups and press in to form a cup shape.

Lay the cookie garnishes on the lined baking tray.

Bake in the oven for 30 minutes until golden brown, then remove and allow to cool completely before filling.

Mix the pureed pumpkin and the cream cheese together until well combined. (Using an electric mixer is best.)

Fill the cooled cups with the mixture using a piping bag or a small spatula, and garnish each cup with the baked cookie.

This mix will make 24 mini-muffin cups. Store in a sealed container in the refrigerator for up to one week.

Bacon biscuit? Don’t mind if I do.

Bacon dog biscuits

Because bacon can be high in fat and salt, you shouldn't feed it to your dog very often or include it as part of their normal diet, no matter how much your dog may try to tell you otherwise!

However, I do like to make up this bacon biscuit recipe as an occasional treat to celebrate special occasions, such as my pupper's birthday or at Christmas.

And if the tail wags are any indication she obviously thinks they taste pretty good!

INGREDIENTS

1½ cups wholemeal flour

1 cup plain flour

1 cup skim milk powder

1 large egg

1 cup cold water

1/3 cup bacon drippings and scrapings (leftovers from the pan after cooking)

METHOD

Preheat oven to 160C and line an oven tray with baking paper.

Combine the two flours and the skim milk powder in a large bowl.

Drizzle in the bacon drippings.

Add the egg and cold water and mix together until well combined and a dough forms.

(If the dough is too sticky, add small amounts of extra flour until it reaches a consistency suitable for rolling).

Turn out on to a lightly floured surface and roll out to 10-15mm thickness.

Cut out treats using cookie cutters or a sharp knife.

Place the treats on the prepared tray and bake in the oven for about 60 minutes, or until golden and firm.

Remove from the oven and cool on a rack.

NOTE: This recipe makes 25-30 treats depending on the size you cut them out. Treats can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to two weeks or frozen for up to 3 months.

Sweet potato and rolled oat biscuit

Sweet potatoes are a real superfood for dogs! Packed full of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, they are also an excellent source of dietary fibre, which is great for your dog's digestive system and bowels.

Oats are a well-tolerated grain for dogs. They have anti-inflammatory properties and are rich in silicon, which helps maintain strong bones and boosts the immune system.

This easy recipe makes 30-35 coarsely textured treats that will store well in an airtight container for up to three weeks. As with all treats, remember that moderation is the key (as much as your dog might disagree).

Always introduce any new foods in small amounts to start with, and consult your vet if you have any questions about your dog's dietary requirements.

INGREDIENTS

½ cup cooked sweet potato

2 cups rolled or instant oats

2 tablespoons coconut oil

2-3 tablespoons water

METHOD

Preheat oven to 180C and line an oven tray with baking paper.

Put the oats to a food processor and pulse to a course flour-like consistency.

Add the cooked sweet potato and the coconut oil and process until well combined.

Add the water 1 tablespoon at a time, pulsing between each addition, until the mixture can be squeezed into a dough between your fingers.

Turn out and knead into a large firm ball.

On a lightly floured surface or silicon mat, Roll out to between 3mm and 4mm thick and cut out using cookie cutters or a sharp knife.

Place on the lined tray and bake for 20-25 minutes until golden and firm. (Keep an eye on them towards the end as they can go from cooked to

overdone very quickly).

Cool on rack and store in an airtight container.

Mark is the Humane Education Officer with Angel-Paws Animal Rescue in Townsville.