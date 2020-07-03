$3 million multi-home development proposed

A seven-dwelling development has been proposed for Byron Bay.

A DEVELOPMENT comprising seven new homes has been proposed for a property in Byron Bay.

A development application for the proposed $2.98 million redevelopment of 113A Paterson St has been lodged with Byron Shire Council and is now on public exhibition, until July 8.

The proponent is seeking approval to demolish an existing two storey dwelling on the site and build a seven-unit, two storey residential development.

According to DA documents, tree removal would be required on site if the development is to go ahead.

Along with the new homes, a total of 16 car spaces is proposed to be provided on the property.

A report prepared by Logan Architecture on behalf of the applicant details the existing brick-and-tile home as having been built in 1977 or 1978.

An adjacent site to the north has a nine dwelling development under construction.

If approved, the site is to be configured in four blocks to provide separation between the dwellings.

A mix of two and three bedroom homes has been proposed for the site.

Between all the homes, there would be a total of 16 bedrooms.

“Existing hoop pines and melaleuca to the eastern end of the site will be retained with the

remainder of the site landscaped to suit the new dwellings,” the report said.

“Some existing trees to the Paterson Street frontage are proposed to be removed.”

The trees to be removed include a leopard tree (native to Brazil), two golden pendas and a silky oak.