Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Emergency services have converged on the M1 at Clothiers Creek after a crash which involved three B-doubles and utility in the early hours of March 18, 2021.
Emergency services have converged on the M1 at Clothiers Creek after a crash which involved three B-doubles and utility in the early hours of March 18, 2021. NSW Police
News

3 B-doubles, ute crash on M1: Heavy traffic, delays

Alison Paterson
18th Mar 2021 7:39 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Emergency services have converged on the M1 at Clothiers Creek after a crash which involved three B-doubles and utility in the early hours of March 18, 2021.

Tweed Byron Police District Inspector Matt Keogh said it was "very fortunate that no-one was injured."

Speaking from the scene of the incident, Inspector Keogh said the incident, which occurred around 5am on Thursday, appeared to have been caused by one B-double losing a tyre on the M1.

Emergency services have converged on the M1 at Clothiers Creek after a crash which involved three B-doubles and utility in the early hours of March 18, 2021.
Emergency services have converged on the M1 at Clothiers Creek after a crash which involved three B-doubles and utility in the early hours of March 18, 2021.

"At 5am on Thursday a northbound B-double broke down near Clothiers Creek on the M1 after it lost a tyre," he said.

"The a second B-double ran over the tyre and became disabled.

"A third B-double then impacted the driver's side with a utility with was parked and very fortunately, unattended on the northbound side of the road.

"The third B-double than left the roadway and has ended up in a canal on the western side of the northbound lane of the M1."

Emergency services have converged on the M1 at Clothiers Creek after a crash which involved three B-doubles and utility in the early hours of March 18, 2021.
Emergency services have converged on the M1 at Clothiers Creek after a crash which involved three B-doubles and utility in the early hours of March 18, 2021. NSW Police

Inspector Keogh said no-one had been injured.

"However, one lane of the M1 northbound is closed while we try to remove the two broken down B-doubles and recover the third from the canal," he said.

"It is expected this lane closure will be in place for most of the day so we advise drivers to avoid the area and to slow down in these conditions."

 Kingscliff and Tweed Heads firefighters were also in attendance at the incident,

More to come.

highway crash m1 crash northern rivers crash police
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Would you pay $35,000 for this property?

        Premium Content Would you pay $35,000 for this property?

        News Looking for a real estate bargain? Here are some properties you can buy right now for under $100,000.

        50 potholes in 10m: Is this Lismore’s worst street?

        Premium Content 50 potholes in 10m: Is this Lismore’s worst street?

        News Rainy weather has caused an explosion of potholes. VIDEO, PHOTOS.

        Fatal hit and run victim’s family 'can’t forgive' driver

        Premium Content Fatal hit and run victim’s family 'can’t forgive' driver

        News Tim Watkins' body was found 47 metres from the impact, a court heard

        Police appeal for help to find wanted man

        Premium Content Police appeal for help to find wanted man

        Crime The man is wanted on a revocation of parole warrant.