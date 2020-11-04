Menu
A major upgrade has been proposed for The Brunswick, in Brunswick Heads.
$2.9M overhaul proposed for North Coast motel

Liana Boss
4th Nov 2020 12:00 AM
A MAJOR refurbishment has been slated for a motel in Brunswick Heads.

A development application for works worth more than $2.95 million at The Brunswick was lodged with Byron Shire Council on October 8.

The DA seeks approval for five additional guest rooms, a restaurant/bar, a new swimming pool and extra onsite and on-street car parking spaces.

The motel is located on a 2480 square metre block at 84 Harbour Way.

If approved, the revamp would see it boast 23 guest rooms, with 23 onsite car parks and 10 parking spaces on Fawcett St.

 

The proposal also includes a 16 square metre "bioretention zone".

The property has existing driveway access from Harbour Way and from its western frontage of Fawcett St and these would be maintained, under the proposed changes.

In a document lodged with the council, Kate Singleton from Planners North put forward a case to vary height restrictions in place on the site.

The DA seeks approval for the construction of a chimney which would be 900mm above the nine metre maximum height limit.

 

"The proposed variation sought is a maximum of 10 per cent and is provided for a very minor proportion of the building," Ms Singleton said in the document.

"By applying an appropriate degree of flexibility with respect to the height development standard, the resultant building will provide for an architectural feature on the roof as viewed from the outdoor open space.

 

 

"We submit ... this architectural approach will achieve better outcomes for and from development."

She said the proposed variation would have "no material impact" on overshadowing and that strict compliance with height restrictions would "have little impact on the building as viewed from the streetscape and surrounding area".

