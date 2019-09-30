26 new-look $1 coins revealed

A whole new and more valuable collectable craze is about to sweep across Australia with the announcement of the Great Aussie Coin Hunt.

Australia Post and the Royal Aus­tralian Mint will release millions of $1 coins from today featuring classic Australian themes such as the Hills hoist, a quokka and an Esky.

There will be a different design for each letter of the alphabet with the first six available now.

A will feature Australia Post, F for footy, I for Iced VoVo, M for meat pie, S for surf life saving and X for the tiny township of Xantippe.

New coins will then be released every Monday until October 21, culminating in Z for the summer staple Zooper Dooper.

But there's a catch.

The only way to get your hands on the iconic coins will be to make a purchase at an Australia Post store and receive the limited edition $1 coins in the change.

The humble meat pie.

"We want everyone to get involved," Australia Post consumer and community executive general manager Nicole Sheffield said.

"Not only will it be really exciting to hunt for all the coins and build an amazing collection, but each and every coin opens up the opportunity for wonderful conversations about quintessential Australian life.

"It's a great way for grandparents to connect with grandchildren, and for all of us to share our own experiences and memories with each other - both here and with friends and family overseas."

The summer staple.

Summer goodness.

Name another country where a clothes line is iconic …

Australia's unique culture will be displayed on the $1 coins from favourite foods, the boomerang and didgeridoo, sports footy and cricket, and, of course, the television classic Neighbours.

Native wildlife favourites the kangaroo, platypus and even the quokka will have their own special coin.

The coins will be released from Monday. Picture: Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

Unfortunately no Hemsworths will feature but the quokka certainly is. Picture: Instagram

The massive campaign is the biggest minting and release of $1 coins since they were created in 1984.

"We are excited that The Great Aussie Coin Hunt has now officially launched, giving families and all Australians the opportunity to participate in a fun and educational nationwide coin hunt," assistant treasurer Michael Sukkar said.

Australia Post to jillaroo.

From kangaroo to thongs.

Ute through to the icy goodness.

What’s more Aussie than swinging from the Hills hoist? Picture: David Caird