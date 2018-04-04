26 mining jobs paying $100,000 a year

Good wages are on offer as the mining industry picks up.

Good wages are on offer as the mining industry picks up. Supplied

THE mining industry in the Mackay region may be entering an upturn with an abundance of job vacancies advertising wages of $100k or more listed online.

Diesel fitters, in particular, are in short supply, and good wages are on offer.

Below is a list of some of the jobs being advertised with wages in excess of $100,000 a year:

Haul Truck Operators - Mickala Mining Maintenance. Email hr@mickalagroup.com.au or call 07 49985447 or apply HERE.

Service Truck Operator - Stellar Recruitment - $110k per year. Email hannah.w@stellarworkforce.com.au or call 07 3009 9600 or apply HERE.

Service Truck Operator - Black Wolf Consulting. Apply HERE.

Diesel Fitter - One Key Resources - $55 per hour. Apply HERE.

Diesel Fitters - Hays Resource and Mining. Send resume to Ashleigh.kerr@hays.com.au or call (07) 49 601 100 or apply HERE.

Mineworker (Driller) - Glencore Australia. Apply HERE.

Multi-skilled Operator - SAB Mining Services. Apply HERE.

Site Service Person - BTP Group. Apply HERE.

Reliability Technician - Sedgman Limited. Apply HERE.

Crane Operators and Riggers - readi. Email recruitment@readi.net.au or call 07 3637 2638 or apply HERE.

Multi-skilled Operators - WorkPac - $55 per hour. Call 4969 4720 or apply HERE.

Auto Electrician - BTP Group. Apply HERE.

Auto Electrician - SES Labour Solutions - $50 per hour. Apply HERE.

Multi-skilled and excavator operators - Stellar Recruitment - $55 per hour. Email patrice.k@stellarrecruitment.com.au or call 07 3009 9613 or apply HERE.

Electrical Maintenance Planner - GB Industries. Apply HERE.

Workshop Diesel Fitter - The Haynes Group. Apply HERE.

CHPP Operator Maintainer - Reserve Support Services. Apply HERE.

Excavator Operator - WorkPac - $55 per hour. Call 07 4969 4734 or apply HERE.

Heavy Diesel Fitters - Stellar Recruitment - $60 per hour. Email Hannah.W@stellarworkforce.com.au or call (07) 3009 9600 or apply HERE.

Diesel Fitters - DAC Mining Services. Apply HERE.

Mobile Maintenance Supervisor - Stellar Recruitment. Email mike.j@stellarrecruitment.com.au or call 07 3009 9626 or apply HERE.

Underground Electricians, Fitters, Supervisors, Operators - Essential Mining Services. Email hr@emsaustralia.net or call 07 4951 1922 or apply HERE.

Field Service Fitter - Extrastaff. Apply HERE.

Open Cut Mine Engineer - $149,999 per year. Apply HERE.

Dragline Operator - Hays Resources and Mining - $75 per year. Email Sarah.Harrison@hays.com.au or call 07 4960 1100 or apply HERE.

Experienced DK90 Drill Operator - Hays Resources and Mining. Apply HERE.