Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
OPPORTUNITY: Showgrounds across the region are encouraged to apply for state government funding. Photo: Supplied
OPPORTUNITY: Showgrounds across the region are encouraged to apply for state government funding. Photo: Supplied
News

$25m available for showgrounds

Jackie Munro
24th Apr 2020 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LOCAL showground managers and their committees to apply for their share of the NSW Government’s $25-million Showground Stimulus Funding over two financial years.

Lismore MP Janelle Saffin said the Showground Stimulus Funding was a golden opportunity to upgrade and maintain showgrounds, which were a vital focal point for local communities across her electorate of Lismore.

Ms Saffin said this scheme was not to be confused with a similar two-year Federal program announced last year.

“This State funding is new and will be administered through an expedited proposal and grants process,” Ms Saffin said.

Ms Saffin said projects could include kitchen facility upgrades, plumbing, electrical and irrigation upgrades, painting, fencing, roadworks and paving, roofing, flooring and wall improvements.

She said engagement of local suppliers and tradespeople is encouraged.

Ms Saffin said the 2020-21 financial year is geared towards larger projects like new developments, maintenance and upgrade works that might require council planning approvals and supporting studies, but smaller projects still can be included.

The deadline for funding proposals for 2020-21 financial year funding is Friday, May 29 at 5pm.

Ms Saffin said her office had immediately reached out to showground managers to provide an information package, mindful of the extremely tight time frames for lodging proposals.

“I’ve always admired the hard work show stalwarts put into to bringing the best of the country to town — year in, year out — and I see this stimulus funding as an opportunity to revamp tired infrastructure and to keep our tradies in work during the current COVID-19 restrictions,” Ms Saffin said.

northern nsw northern rivers councils northern rivers politics showgrounds
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        At home we will remember them: Anzac Day 2020 guide

        At home we will remember them: Anzac Day 2020 guide

        News Australians will commemorate Anzac Day from home on Saturday. This is a step-by-step guide to using your free Virtual Candle and other content to Light Up The Dawn.

        Isolation won’t stop community from honouring Anzacs

        premium_icon Isolation won’t stop community from honouring Anzacs

        News ANZAC Day will look very different this year.

        COVID-19 delays hearing of man charged over dog attack

        premium_icon COVID-19 delays hearing of man charged over dog attack

        News THE man will defend the allegation he set his dog upon another person in the early...

        Bypass works move onto next stages

        premium_icon Bypass works move onto next stages

        Council News A TOTAL of 140 Mitchell’s Rainforest Snails have been found and relocated at the...