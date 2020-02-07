'Cyclonic': 250mm of rain, roads closed, shops flooded

MORE than 250mm of rain has fallen in some parts of the Northern Rivers since 9am yesterday, with the Bureau of Meterology warning of "meoscale lows" and thunderstorms.

>>> PHOTOS: Heavy rain lashes Northern Rivers

Rainfall totals (since 9am Thursday)

Byron Bay: 252mm

Coopers Shoot: 210mm

Myocum: 232mm

Ballina: 165mm

Alstonville: 167mm

Houghlahans Creek: 189mm

Lismore: 106mm

Evans Head: 186mm

Rappville: 62mm.

According to BoM, 115mm of rain fell in the two hours to 4.18am at Cape Byron (82mm of which fell in one hour), and 102mm was recorded in the two hours to 4.15am at Byron Bay (Tallow Creek Bridge).

A significant amount of rain fell at Binna Burra overnight.

Calls for help

Northern Rivers NSW SES said it had received several calls for assistance from local businesses in Byron Bay, with water entering shopfronts.

"Take care when travelling through the Byron CBD," the SES posted on its website.

"If it's flooded, forget it, road surfaces and could be deeper or faster-flowing than they look."

A Lennox Head resident said the heaviest rain seemed to arrive in three separate bursts, two late last night and another about 4.30am.

"It was cyclonic," she said.

NSW SES Superintendent and incident controller, Craig McIntyre, told ABC North Coast they had been called to around 140 jobs.

"There's been a couple of flood rescue jobs, there was one this morning at Byron Bay," he said.

"There's a little bit of localised flooding issues but that will dissipate as the rain eases.

"Take care if you're driving, please avoid driving through floodwaters, there may be damaged road surfaces and the water may be deeper or faster flowing than it looks."

Byron Bay has been lashed by heavy rain overnight. Liana Turner

Road closures

Lismore Road is closed in both directions between Binna Burra and Richmond Hill due to flooding.

The closure is between Binna Burra Road and Boatharbour Road.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use the Bruxner Highway or Pacific Highway instead. Bus services will also be affected in the area.

Motorists are urged to drive to the conditions and should not attempt to drive through floodwaters.

According to MyRoadInfo, the following roads are also closed or may be closed at short notice:

Friday Hut Road at Emigrant

Friday Hut Road at Kirklands Crossing

Ross Lane, Lennox Head

Myocum Road near James Lane

Whian Road Eureka

Roads near Beech Drive, Suffolk Park, including Broken Head Road, Silky Oak Crt, Carissa Crt, Pepperbush St and surrounds

Flooded near Uncle Toms, about six inches of water

Jonson St near The Northern Hotel

Lawson St: flooded, including parked cars and shops

Bayshore Drive

Midgen Flat Rd, Broken Head.

Tweed Shire Council has been doing roadworks on Kyogle Rd near Riveroak Drive at Bray Park.

Yesterday's rain deteriorated the road surface which had become riddled with deep potholes.

The section of road has become slippery and motorists should exercise extreme caution.

Nat Guest took this photo at Bangalow.

Weather warning

In a severe weather warning issued just before 5am, BoM said the coastal trough near the northern New South Wales coast was bringing increased rainfall to the area.

"This trough is expected to deepen and gradually shift southwards, increasing rainfall along the central and southern parts of the coast and adjacent ranges during Friday and over the weekend," BoM explains on its website.

"For some areas, intense rainfall rates and gusty winds are possible with thunderstorm activity or with the formation of mesoscale lows embedded within the coastal trough."

Heavy rainfall may lead to flash flooding and riverine flooding today.

Conditions are expected to ease later today, but there will still be showers into the weekend.